Good start to the year for LVMH Paris Stock Exchange: MC

Paris, April 13e, 2021

LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s leading luxury goods group, achieved sales of 14 billion euros in the first quarter of 2021, up 32% compared to the same period in 2020 and 30% in organic. The quarter marks a return to growth after several quarters of decline in 2020, a year that was severely disrupted by the global pandemic. Organic revenue increased by 8% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

All activities contributed to the Group’s good performance, with the exception of Selective Retailing, still impacted by restrictions on international travel. Fashion & Leather Goods, in particular, had an excellent start to the year and achieved record sales levels. The United States and Asia have experienced strong growth, while Europe is still affected by the crisis due to the impact of store closings in several countries and the suspension of tourism.

Returned by activity group:

Millions of euros Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % Switch

Q1 2021 / Q1 2020 Declared organic * % Change Q1 2021/2019 Organic Wines & Spirits 1,510 1,175 + 29% + 36% + 17% Fashion and leather goods 6,738 4,643 + 45% + 52% + 37% Perfumes and cosmetics 1,550 1,382 + 12% + 18% – 4% Watches & Jewelry 1,883 792 + 138% + 35% + 1% Selective retail 2 337 2,626 – 11% – 5% – 30% Other activities and eliminations (59) (22) – – – Total LVMH 13 959 10,596 + 32% + 30% + 8%

* With comparable structure and constant exchange rates. The structural impact for the Group is + 8%, entirely linked to the consolidation of Tiffany & Co for the first time. The currency effect is -6%.

the Wines & Spirits The business group recorded organic growth in turnover of 36% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 and of 17% compared to that of 2019. Champagne volumes were up 22 % compared to the first quarter of 2020, with good performances in Europe and the United States. Hennessy cognac saw its volumes increase by 28% compared to 2020. China, the first market affected by the pandemic, has experienced a strong rebound. Demand in the United States remained strong. Despite a good start to the year, the environment remains uncertain.

the Fashion and leather goods The business group achieved organic revenue growth of 52% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 and 37% compared to that of 2019. Louis Vuitton, driven by its strong creativity, has achieved a remarkable performance. Timeless elegance Nasturtiums bag was presented and several innovations were unveiled during the parades. In Japan, Louis Vuitton reopened its historic flagship store in Tokyo’s Ginza district after major renovations. Christian Dior had an excellent start to the year. the Lady Dior bag continued to be a great success and the new ready-to-wear collections were well received. Fendi unveiled Kim Jones’ first collections. Loro Piana presented his new collections. Céline has had great success with Hedi Slimane’s designs. Loewe continued its very successful expansion of the lines created by JW Anderson. Marc Jacobs performed very well.

In Perfumes and cosmetics, organic revenue increased by 18% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 and is down 4% compared to the same period in 2019. The major brands continued to be selective in their distribution and limit promotions. They benefited from continued growth in online sales to local customers, which offset the impact of the suspension of international travel and the closure of many outlets. Christian Dior confirms his success in makeup with the new Red Dior. Dior perfumes, in particular Savage, Miss Dior and the new one I love Infinite, maintained their momentum in all markets. Guerlain continues to benefit from the success of its Royal Bee skin care line. The benefits of the new lengthening effect mascara are well received.

the Watches & Jewelry The business group recorded organic revenue growth of 35% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 and of 1% compared to that of 2019. This quarter marked the integration for the first time from the iconic Maison jewelry, Tiffany & Co, which had an excellent start to the year. Several innovations were unveiled at other brands during the quarter, including the Viper snakes collection by Bvlgari, the new Josphine creations by Chaumet and A pretty woman collection by Fred. In watchmaking, TAG Heuer announced a major collaboration with Porsche, notably with the launch of the TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph.

In Selective retail, organic sales were down 5% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 and by 30% compared to that of 2019. Sephora performed well in a business environment still impacted by store closures in several countries from Europe. Online sales have grown well around the world. DFS continued to experience a significant decline in activity in most destinations due to the lack of international travel.

In a context that remains turbulent, LVMH is well equipped to build on the recovery hoped for in 2021 and regain momentum for growth for all of its businesses. The Group will pursue its strategy focused on the development of its brands, driven by strong innovation and investment as well as by a constant search for quality in their products and their distribution. LVMH relies on the talent and motivation of its teams, the diversification of its businesses and the geographical balance of its turnover to further strengthen its position as the world leader in luxury in 2021.

LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Mot & Chandon, Dom Prignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Chteau dYquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Chteau Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars , Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcn de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Chteau d’Esclans and Chteau du Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH’s Watches and Jewelry division includes Bvlgari, Tiffany & Co, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Montres Dior, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through the hotels DFS, Sephora, Le Bon March, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc .

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements based on estimates and forecasts. By their nature, these forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and factors beyond our control or our ability to predict, in particular those described in the LVMH Universal Registration Document available on the website (www .lvmh.com). These forward-looking statements should not be taken as a guarantee of future performance, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. Forward-looking statements only reflect the views of LVMH as of the date of this document, and LVMH does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be used with caution and caution and under no circumstances can LVMH and its management be held responsible for any investment or any other decision based on such statements. The information contained in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy LVMH shares, nor an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activity.

