Newscope Announces Name Change of PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. Canadian Stock Exchange: PHRM.CN





TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Newscope Capital Corporation (the Company) (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is pleased to announce that, following the press release dated April 8, 2021, its common stock begin trading through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the name PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. at the start of trading on April 15, 2021. The Companys ticker symbols on the CSE and the OTCQB Venture marketplace will remain the same. The company’s ISIN and CUSIP numbers for its ordinary shares will become CA71716H1082 and 71716H108, respectively. No action is to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. The outstanding share certificates and warrants are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. About Newscope Capital Corporation Newscope Capital Corporation is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals for FDA approval to treat neuropsychiatric, neurodegenerative and pain disorders. Learn more about: PharmaTher.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information please contact: Fabio chianelli

Chief executive officer

Newscope Capital Corporation

Phone: 1-888-846-3171

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.pharmather.com Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulatory services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

