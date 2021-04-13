Current Recruitment: Uber Driver Demand Record As Vaccinations Rise





Travelers request an Uber ride at the LAX-it pickup terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. (AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes, file)

Uber is offering sign-up bonuses and other incentives to drivers as it faces record demand for rides and meal delivery. Some people are more likely to have a strong immune response after the COVID vaccine The San Francisco rideshare company said Monday that total monthly bookings, including food delivery and passenger service, hit an all-time high in March. In a government file, the company said demand for ridesharing, which plunged during coronavirus lockdowns last year, recovered faster than expected, with daily COVID-19 vaccinations surpassing 3 million per day in the United States. The Payne Arena hosts the 2022 Bad Bunny tour Some people still avoid public transportation for fear of infection, which could increase the demand for services like Uber and Lyft. Passenger bookings last month hit the highest level since last March, when soaring infection rates began to shut the country down. Bookings last month hit an annual rate of $ 30 billion. Last year, Uber’s passenger business recorded $ 26.4 billion in gross bookings. MUGSHOT: Two-year-old was found wandering along the North Freeway feeder while his mother was having dinner Food delivery, of course, has increased over the past year and in March deliveries from Uber Eats hit an all-time high. With more regions opening restaurants to at least partial capacity, this could be a positive sign for Uber, as it could indicate that certain habits acquired during the pandemic could persist. Food delivery has jumped 150% from last March to an annual rate of $ 52 billion, the company said. Last week, Uber announced $ 250 million in sign-up bonuses and other perks to attract more drivers. Many drivers gave up last year when demand dried up, the company said. But demand now exceeds the supply of on-call Uber drivers, the company said. Another advantage is that Uber has partnered with Walgreens to facilitate the vaccination of drivers. Professional driving, however, may still be seen as too risky by some. Last month, a woman was arrested on suspicion of spraying cayenne pepper on an Uber driver in San Francisco who coughed and cursed after asking a passenger to wear a mask. Drivers may still be waiting to see if Uber will improve wages and benefits. Uber was forced to classify its drivers in the UK as workers last month – not self-employed – after a Supreme Court ruling in that country. The company said on Monday it had started a settlement of historic claims for its UK drivers. Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. rose nearly 5% to $ 60.40 on Monday.

