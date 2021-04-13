Affinor Growers presents its greenhouse project and its update on the Canadian Stock Exchange market: AFI.CN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Affinor Growers Inc. (Refiner or the Company) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to provide a market update on the new 15,000 square foot leased greenhouse building in Abbotsford, as per the press release dated January 22, 2021.

On December 1, 2020, new management was installed and focused on completing our first automated vertical farm business showcase. Purchase orders were issued for all construction and electrical work, including parts and labor required for completion. The company also requested a BC Hydro 600V 400A electrical upgrade of the building to work with our electrical contractor Premium Electric. Once BC Hydro completes the electrical upgrade, Affinor Growers will be able to set a planting and start date for strawberry and romaine lettuce production. Soon after, the company plans to submit an application to Health Canada for a micro-cultivation license, including a cannabis evidence package. This should be completed this summer while suppliers encounter potential issues with Covid 19 causing delays.

Affinor Growers also decided to use part of the current greenhouse structure to facilitate our automated homemade cannabis program, instead of building a new greenhouse. This will not only save time, but also save approximately $ 500,000 in capital expenditures.

Affinor Growers is also looking to launch new composting technology for soil remediation and to seek alternative energy solutions to achieve a goal of sustainability and profitability, while creating a high quality product grown in soil, sunlight and sanitized water.

Affinor Growers intends to take ownership of all land and facilities as it expands across Canada once this storefront is operational. The company also plans to license its patented technology, turnkey automation process and quality assurance processes globally. Affinor Growers will also launch its newly designed website as soon as new developments occur. Join the online VIP list on the website below.

Nick Brusatore, CEO: I would like to thank the shareholders of Affinor Growers for their continued support as our new leadership focuses on getting this facility up and running as quickly as possible and launching this automated vertical farming technology and processes from very high standard and cutting edge. to the world stage.

About Affinor

Affinor is a company listed on the CSE under the symbol AFI and on the OTCQB under the symbol RSSFF. Affinor focuses on the development of vertical agricultural technologies and on the use of these technologies to grow fruits, vegetables and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: https://www.affinorgrowers.com/en

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Affinor Growers Inc.

Nick brusatore

Director / CEO

[email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release includes certain statements which may be considered “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new press release, other than statements of historical fact, which deal with events or developments that the company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical facts and which are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “believes”. “,” Plans “,” potential “and similar expressions, or that events or conditions” are going “,” would occur “,” could “,” could “or” should “occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those of forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include market prices, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the management of the company at the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements in the event that the beliefs, estimates or opinions of management, or other factors, change.