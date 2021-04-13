White Claw’s last hard seltzer just got harder





Surge, a new hard seltzer that is currently being rolled out in the United States, is sold in 16-ounce cans, each containing 8% alcohol by volume. The product comes in blood orange and cranberry flavors and costs up to $ 2.99 per box. In addition to Surge, White Claw is also launching three new flavors of the brand’s original hard seltzer product, sold in 12-ounce cans with 5% ABV. The new flavors, strawberry, pineapple and blackberry, are available in assorted packaging with the brand’s best-selling mango flavor. The line’s expansion comes as hard seltzer sales continue to rise and competition in the space intensifies. Sales of hard seltzer rose 121% to about $ 4.4 billion, across all retail channels in the 52-week period that ended March 27, according to Nielsen. Truly, one of White Claw’s main rivals, announced an 8% ABV drink last month. Truly Extra Hard Seltzer, also sold in 16-ounce cans, comes in two fruit flavors: black raspberry and mango peach. Both brands have also expanded their portfolios to include iced tea versions of their hard seltzers. Together, White Claw and Truly capture about 75% of the hard seltzer market, according to Nielsen. But the major sellers of alcohol are investing in their own seltzer offerings. Molson Coors announced Coors Seltzer last year and is working with Coca-Cola on Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which started arriving in the United States last month. Anheuser-Busch announced the Bud Light Platinum Seltzer with 8% ABV late last year and started rolling out its Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer this year. Anheuser-Busch also sells Bon & Viv, Social Club Seltzer, Natty Light Seltzer and Bud Light Seltzer. – Jordan Valinsky of CNN Business contributed to this report.

