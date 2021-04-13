New York Stock Exchange Launches Spotify’s First Commercial NFTs, Roblox





The New York Stock Exchange has launched non-fungible First Trade tokens to commemorate the first transactions made on the lists of six companies, including the streaming company Spotify and the online gaming platform Roblox. [When a company IPOs] NYSE technology processes more than 350 billion order, quote and trade messages in our markets during our busiest days, more than any other exchange in the world, said Stacey Cunningham, chief executive of the exchange. Each message is recorded in the digital register of our trading platforms. Just one of those posts marks NYSE First Trade: the exact moment a business went public, creating an opportunity for others to share their success, she wrote in a LinkedIn. Publish April 12. Cloud computing company Snowflake, game engine Unity, online food ordering app DoorDash and South Korean e-commerce company Coupang are the other four companies included in the launch. We’re starting with these six, but we know there will be a lot more NFT NYSE to come as we continue to welcome new and innovative businesses to our community, the exchange said on its. website. Six short videos on the NYSE website show the code for the first transaction made for each company’s IPO when it first started out on the market. Investors can access NFTs on crypto.com. LILYWhat’s wrong with NFTs? Here’s everything you need to know about digital collectibles NFTs are one-of-a-kind digital collectibles that are authenticated using blockchain technology. The NFT acts as virtual proof of ownership, with value placed on the rarity of that property. Digital collectibles have exploded during the pandemic, alongside the rise in the value of digital currencies like bitcoin. Several billionaires have jumped on the bandwagon, Mark Cuban recently supported an online marketplace dedicated to the sale of NFT called Mintable. Digital artist Beeple currently holds the record for the highest single digital token sale, selling his artwork through the Christies auction house earlier this year for $ 69 million. To contact the author of this story with comments or news, email Brengre Sim

