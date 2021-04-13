US Global Investors Launches Airlines JETS ETF on Mexican Stock Exchange, Expanding Global Presence in Latin America Nasdaq: GROW

San Antonio, Texas, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – US Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the Company), a registered investment advisory firm with extensive experience in global markets and specialty sectors, is today pleased to announce that its airline ETF, the US Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS), is now listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). The new listing will expand JETS ‘global footprint and allow Mexican investors access to the fund.

BMV is the second largest stock exchange in Latin America with a total market capitalization of over $ 530 billion. JETS will be listed on the International Quotation System (SIC), a platform that allows you to invest in exchange-traded funds whose securities have been listed abroad.

We couldn’t be more thrilled with how JETS has achieved and attracted flows, and we’re thrilled to give Mexican investors the opportunity to participate, says Frank Holmes, CEO and CIO of US Global Investors. Our smart-beta 2.0 ETF is still the only pure global airline investment vehicle available today.

Launched in 2015, JETS began to attract significant assets when airline shares plunged due to the COVID-19 pandemic that halted travel around the world. The fund hit another milestone of $ 4 billion in assets under management (AUM) last month. At market close on April 7, 2021, AUM JETS were worth approximately $ 4.16 billion, an increase of over 1150% from the previous year. The attendees were as diverse as retail investors, from hedge funds to insurance companies.

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a difficult year for the airline industry, but there is reason to be optimistic for 2021 as the pandemic abates and vaccine rollout fuels demand for flights. commercials, said Holmes. Have seen pleasure travel rebound as more than one in five Americans is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19; more than a third of the United States has received at least one injection. For 25 consecutive days starting April 4, more than one million people a day have been screened at US airports. The new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which says fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk for themselves, is very positive for the travel industry and airline stocks in particular.

We believe JETS will be well received by Mexican investors. Our quantitative approach to stock selection has led a number of Latin American airlines and airports to be part of the ETF, including Brazils GOL Airlines and Azul Airlines and Mexicos Volaris and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste. Once a quarter, JETS is rebalanced and replenished, with a focus on the four largest airlines in the Americas, America, Delta, United and Southwest.

To learn more about the US Global Jets ETF (JETS), click here.

###

About US Global Investors, Inc.

The history of US Global Investors dates back over 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, US Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment advisor focusing on niche markets around the world. Based in San Antonio, Texas, the company provides fund management and other services to US global investor funds and US global ETFs.

Please carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, fees and expenses of a fund. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory prospectus and summary by visiting https://www.usglobaletfs.com/. Read it carefully before investing.

There are risks involved in investing, including the possible loss of capital. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV, and are not individually redeemed by the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Since the fund concentrates its investments in specific sectors, the fund may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a wider range of sectors. The fund is not diversified, which means that it can concentrate its assets more in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility, political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The fund may invest in securities of small cap companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies. The performance of the fund may differ from that of the index. Because the fund may use a representative sampling strategy and may also invest in securities that are not included in the index, the fund may experience tracking error to a greater extent than a fund that seeks to replicate a clue. The fund is not actively managed and may be affected by a general decline in market segments linked to the index. Airlines can be negatively affected by a downturn in economic conditions which can lead to lower demand for air travel and can also be significantly affected by changes in fuel prices, labor relations and insurance costs.

Smart beta refers to a type of exchange-traded fund (ETF) that uses a rules-based system to select which investments to include in the fund portfolio. A positive cash flow indicates that a business is adding to its cash reserves, allowing it to reinvest in the business, pay money to shareholders, or settle future debt repayments. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting measures to control or slow the spread have had a significant adverse effect on global and national economies, financial markets and industries, including airlines. US Global Investors continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19, but it is too early to determine the full impact this virus could have on commercial aviation. If this emerging macroeconomic risk persists for an extended period of time, there could be a material adverse financial impact on the US Global Jets ETF. All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Opinions are not guaranteed and should not be construed as investment advice.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. US Global Investors is the investment advisor for JETS.