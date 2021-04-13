The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies were listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: the Toronto Stock Exchange (19,203.70, up 2.42 points). Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finances. Down 48 cents, or 0.57%, to $ 83.12 on 16.

Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX: FIRE). Health care. Up to half a cent, or 1.32 percent, to 38.5 cents on 12.9 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.03 percent, to $ 58.87 on 12.2 million shares.

Air Canada. (TSX: AC). Industrialists. Down 12 cents, or 0.44%, to $ 26.88 on 10.3 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down three cents, or 3.23 percent, to 90 cents on seven million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX: BNS). Health care. Up $ 1.08, or 6.18%, to $ 18.55 on 5.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

George Weston Ltd. (TSX: WN). Down 39 cents, or 0.35%, to $ 112.21. George Weston Ltd. says W. Galen Weston died at the age of 80. The Toronto company says Weston passed away peacefully at home Monday after a long illness. Weston previously held executive and executive positions at food, retail and real estate giants that his family founded or managed, including Loblaw Companies Ltd., Choice Properties, Selfridges Group and Weston. Foods. He retired as chairman of George Weston Ltd. in 2016 to make way for his son Galen G. Weston, a tradition established by his father, W. Garfield Weston, who also resigned at the age of 75. Since his retirement, Weston has remained a part of his family’s philanthropic efforts, most notably the Weston Family Foundation and the Weston Brain Institute. Weston has been married to his wife and former Ontario Lieutenant Governor Hilary for 55 years and together they have raised Alannah Weston, who is President of the Selfridges Group, and Galen Weston Jr., the CEO. by George Weston Ltd.

Air Canada (TSX: AC). Air Canada revised its COVID-19 refund policy to cover eligible customers who purchased non-refundable airline tickets or vacation packages between February 1, 2020 and April 13, 2021, the company said on Tuesday. Customers who have previously accepted a travel voucher or Aeroplan points in place of cash will also have the option of redeeming them for a refund, he said. The refunds follow an agreement between the airline and the federal government that will provide total assistance of $ 5.9 billion to Canada’s largest airline, including up to $ 1.4 billion to support new refunds. The airline said it had already provided customers with $ 1.2 billion with refundable tickets. The airline will be accepting refund requests online until June 12 at aircanada.com/refund. Air Canada also revised its reservation policies for all future travel, effective Tuesday, to provide more certainty if a flight is canceled or postponed for more than three hours. All customers will have the choice of receiving a refund, an Air Canada travel voucher or equivalent value in Aeroplan points with a 65% bonus, the company said in a statement. Air Canada has committed to resume service at 13 regional airports as well as seven others under agreements with regional carriers. As part of the package, Air Canada also agreed to cap executive compensation, maintain staffing levels and complete previously planned aircraft purchases.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). Down 98 cents, or 1.25%, to $ 77.51. The director of the Bank of Nova Scotia is urging Ottawa to adopt a series of policy changes. Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter said on Tuesday he wanted to see a top-up to the annual deductions for the Canada Child Benefit and child care expenses, the introduction of a subsidy allowing businesses to make capital investments and eliminate interprovincial trade barriers. Speaking at the bank’s annual general meeting, which was held virtually for the second time due to the pandemic, he positioned his presentations as an opportunity to learn lessons from the health crisis. Porter’s ideas precede the April 19 federal budget. He said they would help grow the economy, increase the number of Canadian workers and make the country stronger and more prosperous. Porter called for the Canada Child Benefit to be supplemented by $ 5,000 per child. In July, the maximum annual Canada Child Benefit reached up to $ 6,765 per child under six and up to $ 5,708 for children aged 6 to 17. Families already receiving the Canada Child Benefit also received a one-time increase of $ 300 per child last year. Porter is also advocating a significant increase in child care expense deductions to allow parents to fully deduct preschool child care expenses. Under current rules, parents and guardians can claim up to $ 8,000 per child for children under 7 and $ 5,000 per child for children aged 7 to 16. Although child care costs vary across the country, Porter said the amount increased to $ 20,000 per child per year should cover child care costs in every Canadian city.

Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS). Up 54 cents, or 0.99 percent, to $ 55.28. The Canada Infrastructure Bank and ITC Investment Holdings have signed an agreement to invest $ 1.7 billion in an undersea transmission line from Ontario to Pennsylvania under Lake Erie. Under the agreement in principle, the bank will invest up to $ 655 million or 40% of the cost of the project. ITC, a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., and private sector lenders will invest up to $ 1.05 billion. The Lake Erie Connector is a proposed 117-kilometer submarine transmission line from Ontario to the PJM interconnect on the US side of the lake. ITC acquired the project in August 2014 and has received all necessary regulatory and permit approvals. The bank expects the deal to be reached later this year, pending final transport agreements for the project, with construction expected to begin shortly thereafter.

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG). Up $ 4.93, or 4.39%, to $ 117.32. Magna International plans to expand its global manufacturing capacity to North America as it focuses on the production of electric vehicles. During an investor presentation, Magna executives said the Aurora, Ont., Auto parts company plans to become an industry leader in North America while striving for carbon neutrality by by 2030. CEO Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri says the company will partner with more foreign startups, including the recently announced collaboration with Innoviz Technologies, in its transition to electric vehicles. The comments come a day after Israeli electric mobility start-up REE announced its partnership with Magna to develop modular electric vehicles. Last year, the auto supplier signed an agreement with LG Electronics to create a joint venture called LG and Magna e-Powertrain JV to build components for electric cars. The company says it expects sales to reach between US $ 43 billion and US $ 45.5 billion in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press