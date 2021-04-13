Business
Coinbase secures benchmark price of $ 250 per share before direct listing
The Nasdaq gave Coinbase a benchmark price of $ 250 per share on Wednesday ahead of its scheduled direct listing, which would value the cryptocurrency exchange at around $ 65.3 billion on a fully diluted basis.
Coinbase is poised to become the first major crypto company to go public in the United States, and if it reaches a market cap of $ 100 billion, will instantly be one of the country’s 85 most valuable companies. The company’s value has skyrocketed over the past year alongside bitcoin and ethereum, the major currencies traded on the site.
Coinbase has chosen the route of direct public market listing rather than pursuing a traditional IPO. This means that instead of raising cash by selling new shares to a group of institutional investors, Coinbase allows existing stakeholders to start selling immediately at a market determined price.
The benchmark price provided by the Nasdaq reflects recent private market transactions and contributions from investment bankers, but does not indicate where the action will open. This is the first major direct listing of the Nasdaq. Of the five significant direct listings that took place on the New York Stock Exchange Spotify, Slack, Palantir, Asana and Roblox, the opening price was on average about 37% above the benchmark.
If Coinbase opens with a similar percentage increase, the price would be around $ 343, very close to the average first quarter private market price of $ 343.58.
Coinbase said last week in announcing preliminary first quarter results that period revenue increased ninefold to $ 1.8 billion and net profit climbed to between $ 730 million and $ 800 million. against $ 32 million a year earlier. The vast majority of transactions on Coinbase involve the purchase of Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have seen a historic tear, climbing over 800% and 1300%, respectively, over the past year.
Bitcoin and Ethereum over the past year
CNBC
For the full year of 2020, revenue more than doubled to $ 1.28 billion, and the company went from a loss in 2019 to a profit of $ 322.3 million.
Coinbase has devised a plan to be at the center of an emerging ‘cryptoeconomy’, in which financial transactions and online markets will largely shift to blockchain, providing investors with a wide array of digital currencies to buy and trade. But the company has recognized that near-term growth will primarily be driven by bitcoin’s price and trading volume.
LOOK: Crypto strategist on how Coinbase’s beginnings validate cryptocurrencies
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]