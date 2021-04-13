Coinbase secures benchmark price of $ 250 per share before direct listing

The Nasdaq gave Coinbase a benchmark price of $ 250 per share on Wednesday ahead of its scheduled direct listing, which would value the cryptocurrency exchange at around $ 65.3 billion on a fully diluted basis.

Coinbase is poised to become the first major crypto company to go public in the United States, and if it reaches a market cap of $ 100 billion, will instantly be one of the country’s 85 most valuable companies. The company’s value has skyrocketed over the past year alongside bitcoin and ethereum, the major currencies traded on the site.

Coinbase has chosen the route of direct public market listing rather than pursuing a traditional IPO. This means that instead of raising cash by selling new shares to a group of institutional investors, Coinbase allows existing stakeholders to start selling immediately at a market determined price.

The benchmark price provided by the Nasdaq reflects recent private market transactions and contributions from investment bankers, but does not indicate where the action will open. This is the first major direct listing of the Nasdaq. Of the five significant direct listings that took place on the New York Stock Exchange Spotify, Slack, Palantir, Asana and Roblox, the opening price was on average about 37% above the benchmark.

If Coinbase opens with a similar percentage increase, the price would be around $ 343, very close to the average first quarter private market price of $ 343.58.

Coinbase said last week in announcing preliminary first quarter results that period revenue increased ninefold to $ 1.8 billion and net profit climbed to between $ 730 million and $ 800 million. against $ 32 million a year earlier. The vast majority of transactions on Coinbase involve the purchase of Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have seen a historic tear, climbing over 800% and 1300%, respectively, over the past year.