Pause in vaccinations results in canceled appointments in all states





the Albany County Department of Health in New York, said it would deliver doses of Pfizer to a Johnson & Johnson clinic at a local university on Tuesday. The public health official in Detroit said people who had appointments for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a city-run site would be allowed to keep their time and receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. And officials in New Hampshire, who had planned to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday in clinics and for housebound patients, said they were working to find doses of Pfizer or Moderna to use instead. . Update April 13, 2021, 5:17 p.m. ET This news will not slow New Hampshire down, Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. While the federal government has ordered a brief pause in the J&J vaccine, the state is already working with our partners to ensure they have an alternative supply from Pfizer or Moderna to help them continue their efforts today. hui. But in some places there was no immediate alternative. In Aurora, Ill., A mass vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday was canceled, leaving 1,000 patients without an appointment. In Riverside County, Calif., Mobile clinics that had planned to vaccinate about 400 people in less populated areas on Tuesday were canceled. And in rural Jefferson County in southeast Iowa, a Johnson & Johnson clinic targeting industrial workers was dismantled at the last minute. It was so heartbreaking for me, said Christine Estle, the county’s nurse administrator of public health, who said she and her colleagues had encouraged the 140 or so people expected to attend to make appointments in the localities. local pharmacies or hospitals. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has long been seen as a key to the country’s immunization effort because it requires only a single injection, unlike the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer regimens, and because it can be stored more easily. . In cities across the country, public health experts had started using the vaccine in places where hesitation about one vaccine, let alone two, is high. Disturbed class Updated March 29, 2021 The latest on how the pandemic is reshaping education I just want to do whatever we can so that people who have signed up for dates still come to pick them up with Pfizer or Moderna, said Dr. Allison Arwady, the Chicago Public Health Commissioner, who said that she feared the break would undermine confidence in vaccines and that she had heard of skeptical patients asking if other injections were safe. Dr Arwady said her department has used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to reach people who would otherwise be unlikely to seek one out by offering it in workplaces, churches and even along service lines. bus.

