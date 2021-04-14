Crypto exchanges usher in the era of 24-hour stock trading

Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard / Bloomberg Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard / Bloomberg

The era of 24 hour stock trading is here, if you know where to look.

Binance Monday began allowing its non-U.S. users to trade a tokenized version of Tesla Inc., joining a growing list of cryptocurrency exchanges that are setting their sights on the world of mainstream finance.

At first glance, inventory tokens may seem like a solution looking for a problem.

Split stocks and after-market trading are common features offered by US brokerage houses, but for investors based outside the US, the offerings provide easy access to the country’s $ 47 trillion stock market without having to jump through regulatory hurdles or wake up at odd hours to transact. . And, on some exchanges such as FTX, cryptocurrencies can be used as collateral to buy stocks on margin.

“Binance serves many users across the world and we are very happy to be able to help them participate in the equity market,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a statement. declaration. “Inventory tokens show how we can democratize value transfer more transparently, reduce friction and affordability costs, without compromising compliance or security. By connecting traditional and crypto markets, we are building another technological bridge for a more inclusive financial future. “

On the first day of trading on Binance, the Tesla token volume was around $ 10 million, according to a spokesperson. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to Tesla’s one-year average daily trading volume of nearly $ 57 billion, but if it were a cryptocurrency followed by CoinMarketCap.com it would have been one of the 100 most liquid coins.

How tokens work varies from exchange to exchange.

On Binance and FTX, each token is backed by a share of the underlying stock through partnerships with a German financial firm CM Equity AG and based in Switzerland Digital Assets AG. Token owners are entitled to some, but not all, of the benefits of owning actual inventory. Dividends go to token holders on both Binance and FTX, but the voting rights reside with CM Equity, which FTX says can choose to vote for the shares “in its. discretion. “

Synthetic supplements

On other exchanges like the Terraform Labs Mirror Protocol, tokens are synthetic substitutes for stocks. The prices are followed by a system called oracle which crosses the price of the token against its real equivalent.

Whether backed by real stocks or a synthetic version of a stock, tokens seek to solve the same fundamental problems, according to Do Kwon, CEO and co-founder of Terraform Labs.

“Synthetic assets such as token stocks help people living in financially disenfranchised regions or politically dislocated areas to join in the wealth creation of global markets by bypassing onerous regulatory barriers,” he said. declared. “A user in Southeast Asia who cannot own Apple stock due to excessively high capital gains taxes on foreign stocks, prohibitive capital controls, or a lack of avenues for international brokerage can leverage synthetic assets to gain price exposure. “

This ease of access has generated a lot of interest.

“The two main synthetic active protocols are Synthetix and the mirror protocol, which together represent about $ 4.5 billion in total locked-in value – the vast majority of that value being limited to token stocks like major US tech stocks, ”Kwon said. “Both are growing at incredible rates.”

The crossover in mainstream finance comes at a pivotal time for cryptocurrency exchanges.

Coinbase Global Inc. plans to go public on Wednesday via a direct listing. Coinbase, which does not offer stock tokens, was valued at around $ 90 billion in its last week of trading on the private Nasdaq market, Bloomberg News reported. This valuation is, at least partially, based and limited by the size of the crypto market which currently stands at around $ 2 trillion. Any breakthrough in the global stock markets could expand the addressable crypto exchange markets by multiples of their current position.

“It seems to me that this is a competition between new and old exchanges,” said Will Cong, associate professor at SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University. “There is a general trend towards digitizing and upgrading database systems potentially using blockchains. Existing stock exchanges may not be sufficiently threatened or motivated to constantly innovate in this aspect. Crypto exchanges are entering and competing for market share by introducing products such as securitized stock tokens. “

Cong warns that security concerns will weigh heavily on all attempts to trade cryptocurrencies in traditional finance.

“A lot of crypto exchanges are still centralized,” Cong said. “In fact, they have more power than traditional exchanges which are subject to more regulatory scrutiny. So unless other measures are put in place, it is hard to argue that they are safer. “

Nonetheless, the push towards equities by crypto exchanges could prove to be a push for tokenization, a possibility raised by former Securities and Exchange Commissioner Jay Clayton in October 2020. online seminar.

“If you are talking about trading today, all trading is electronic,” Clayton said. “That wasn’t the case 20 years ago. It may very well be that just as you had stock certificates and now have entries, numeric entries to represent stocks. It may very well be although these all become symbolic. ”

To Andrew Bull, the founding legal partner of Bull Blockchain Law, it’s only a matter of time before US regulators approve token stocks.

“The United States will undoubtedly allow tokenized stocks to trade at some point in the future, but like the current state of the Bitcoin ETF in the United States, the timing of transactions for the source of funds in the token backdrop is not yet satisfactory, ”Taurus said. “Adoption will likely take a lot longer due to regulatory hurdles that may simply boil down to a desire to stick with the current infrastructure.”