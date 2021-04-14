Curve of COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of April 12





Georgia continues to see a drop in new cases, but improvements slowed significantly from February to March.

MACON, Georgia, Georgia’s average daily COVID-19 count fell rapidly after the last peak in January, but March was a slow month of improvement in the state. At the height of the pandemic in January, Georgia had an average of more than 10,700 new cases per day. Just before the preliminary data window, the condition averaged about a tenth of that at 1,139 new cases per day. However, there is still a long way to go. At the end of March last year, before Georgia hit its initial peak, the state had an average of 520 new cases. Improvements in the case curve appear to be slowing in recent months. In March, Georgia’s daily average fell to just over 600 cases. Cases fell five times faster in February, to more than 3,000 cases. Georgia is not experiencing the same dramatic slowdown in COVID-19-related deaths, however. Ahead of the preliminary window, an average of eleven Georgians died per day, which is a big improvement from the more than 120 deaths per day reported in January. The state’s daily death toll has not hit such low numbers since last March, at the very start of the pandemic. Over the past week, hospitals in Georgia have seen a slight increase in the number of new patients. Currently, an average of 97 new patients are admitted every day. This is an increase from 76 a week ago. However, Georgia has managed to stay below 100 since early March. In central Georgia, the rise in cases reported in Bibb and Houston last week has started to decline again. Bibb County now averages 10 new cases per day, dropping below the September low to 12 new cases. Houston County had an average of 12 new cases before the preliminary window, which is still just above the low point in early October of 10 cases.

