S&P 500 price prediction stock markets continue to climb

Bloomberg

Bond traders face a reflation fight that will echo around the world

(Bloomberg) – Bond traders looking for an opportunity to challenge central banks are starting to look Down Under, where a likely showdown over yield curve control is about to test the power of policymakers to contain the next wave of reflation bets. Global Bond Trading Day truly begins in Sydney each morning, giving the development of the Australian $ 600 billion sovereign debt market a disproportionate impact on sentiment. It was the scene of a dramatic flash crash last year when the yield schedule was announced, illustrating the potential for turmoil. Although the Reserve Bank of Australia has largely tamed the markets since then, as the Economic recovery strengthens, bet against RBA’s ability to hold on If inflation expectations start to uncheck, then I think RBA will be one of the first central banks to be tested by bond traders, Shaun said Roache, economist at S&P Global Ratings in Singapore. The RBA is a canary in the coalmine for central banks as it is ahead of its labor market recovery.The RBA quickly put short sellers on their feet when the global bond rout encouraged them to test its grip on yield control in February. After weeks of aggressive positioning by traders, the bank increased the cost of speculating on rising rates and the yield on three-year benchmark bonds fell perfectly in line with its target of 0.1%. difficile, as vaccination campaigns accelerate in major economies and the recovery in the United States nears an inflection point, encouraging traders. Pressure is already apparent on Australia’s three-year swap rate, increasing interest rate risk management costs for corporate borrowers.Read More: BOJ Only Seeks Adjustments To Stay Fed-aligned ECBIf yield control fails in Australia, it could fade as a potential option for other monetary authorities who need more political ammunition. Particularly because records for yield controls in Japan – the only other country to officially use it – are uneven. Pinning the rate on a key bond maturity has helped the Bank of Japan lower its borrowing costs by general and also allowed him to slow down the pace of bond purchases. But it comes at a cost. The country’s debt market is criticized as dysfunctional, and an economic recovery strong enough to revive inflation seems as far away as ever. While the RBA has its thumbs down on a specific bond line, there is a big gap between that security’s performance and those maturing a bit later. There is also a widening spread between the rates on the three-year yield-linked derivative suite that spill over into borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. The three-year swap rate jumped in February and March. , increasing to four times the RBA target for three years. to one year, under the pressure of rising US yields and the rebound in the economy in the country. Australian bond futures tell a similar story. The yield implied by three-year futures doubled in the two weeks leading up to February 26 and remains high even after retreating from its peak. There will be more volatility in Australian rates, said Kellie Wood, fixed income portfolio manager for the Australian unit of Schroders Plcs. The RBA passed the first round. But we’re starting to see cracks, said Wood, who expects the market to challenge the 0.1% target again. Stephen Miller, investment consultant at GSFM, a subsidiary of Canadas CI Financial Corp. , agrees that higher yields could arrive sooner in Australia. as the RBA thinks. He will be powerless if the US curve shifts upward and other rate markets follow suit, Miller said. Nine years ago, ECB President Mario Draghi vowed to do whatever it takes to save the euro, leading to quantitative easing. and bond purchases that are still in effect. The Fed said over a year ago that it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasuries to keep borrowing costs low, and that it is still holding up. Doyle, Multi-Asset Investment Specialist at Fidelity in Sydney. The RBA as a house holds all the cards. If they want lower returns, they will get it. This warning is shared by JPMorgan Asset Managements Kerry Craig. For now, the central bank definitely has enough dry powder, said Craig, a strategist in Melbourne. But he fears that with the synchronization of monetary policy and markets around the world, you may only be able to fight so hard if US rates or world rates go up – that will push Australian rates up. does not do all he can. to quell doubts about the resolution of the RBAs. Its reluctance to quickly change the yield target on bonds maturing in November 2024, from those slated for April 2024, is fueling debate over when policy might be reinstated. 6 that a decision would be taken later this year, without being more specific. He also said the RBA expected to maintain very favorable monetary conditions until at least 2024, even though the number of Australians with jobs has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Said Wood, who warned of possible crisis crises. February’s weak victory against short sellers and declining yields at home and abroad in recent weeks have given the RBA room to breathe. But it’s probably only a matter of time before bond traders return for the second round. Everyone is watching how this will play out, S & Ps Roache said. The RBA might not want that role, but it plays a prominent role, I think, among global central banks. For more articles like this please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information. LP