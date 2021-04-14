U.S. Trade Czar Meets With Unions And Business As Pressure Mounts For IP Waiver To Boost Vaccinations





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Trade Czar Katherine Tai meets with unions, industry leaders and advocacy groups as Washington faces mounting pressure to support a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19 around the world. FILE PHOTO: Katherine C. Tai addresses Senate Finance Committee hearings to consider her appointment as U.S. Trade Representative, with Ambassador rank, in Washington, DC on February 25, 2021. Bill O ‘Leary / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo U.S. Trade Representative Tai, who helped negotiate a Sunday deal in a thorny trade case involving South Korean battery makers, wants comment ahead of a virtual World Trade Organization meeting on the matter on Wednesday. . Tai has met with representatives from more than 20 unions, including the AFL-CIO, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Flight Attendants Association, his office said. She underscored the Biden administrations’ commitment to increasing production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, both domestically and globally, USTR said, seeking advice from organizations on increasing the vaccine availability and prevention of the emergence and spread of new variants. Bidens’ main trade negotiator also met with officials from eight groups, including Public Citizen, Oxfam America, Human Rights Watch and Doctors Without Borders, who want Washington to change course and allow increased vaccine production. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will convene key manufacturers, bank officials and ministers from rich and developing countries on Wednesday to discuss vaccine export restrictions and a waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 drugs. Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters on Monday that she believed members could break the current deadlock on the IP waiver issue, but no details of a possible compromise emerged. Dozens of countries are backing a proposal by India and South Africa to suspend the COVID-19 vaccine and other medical patents to speed up technology transfers to manufacturers with slack production capacity, but the United States, Britain and other wealthy countries have blocked the measure. To obtain approval of the plan, it is necessary to be supported by a consensus of the 164 members of the WTO. Big pharmaceutical companies oppose patent waivers and say proper patent protections ensure private investors are incentivized to put money into research and development. Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Edited by Karishma Singh

