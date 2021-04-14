Gaming Enthusiasts File SEC Listing Statement on Toronto Stock Exchange: EGLX

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (Enthusiast Gaming or the Company) (TSX: EGLX) (OTCQB: ENGMF) (FSE: 2AV), the largest multimedia gaming platform in North America, reaching over 300 million video game and esports fans through months around the world, is pleased to announce that it has filed a registration statement on Form 40-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Enthusiast Gaming will become a reporting issuer in the United States after the entry into force of Form 40-F, in addition to being a reporting issuer in Canada. A copy of Form 40-F is available on EDGAR and on the company’s website at www.enthusiastgaming.com.

The Form 40-F declared in effect by the SEC is a requirement for listing the company’s common stock on NASDAQ. The Company will issue a press release announcing the first trading date of its common shares on NASDAQ after receipt of the remaining approvals.

Although we are a global company, the United States remains our primary source of audience and revenue. Of course, a registration in the United States is an important step for the company, commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. We are the largest multimedia gaming platform in North America and believe that a NASDAQ listing will allow us to expand our shareholder base and accelerate our growth strategy, including our roadmap. mergers and acquisitions. This registration statement is a final step towards a NASDAQ listing.

Enthusiast Gaming has a significant operational presence in the United States, including an operations office, broadcast studio and sales group in Los Angeles, as well as additional sales groups in New York and Chicago. The Society is a member of the Comscore 100 ranking of the best internet properties in the United States, the largest in the Game Info category on mobile devices and uniquely positioned at the intersection of the GenZ and video game markets, with its 100 websites, 1000 YouTube channels and the leading esports organization, Luminosity Gaming, with its famous players, influencers, and teams.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest multimedia platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage around the world. Reaching over 300 million players each month, the company is a member of Comscore’s 100 Best Internet Properties in the United States and the largest in the Mobile Gaming Information category. Combine the elements of its four fundamental pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiential, Enthusiast Gaming offers a unique engagement opportunity resulting in more connection points than any other video game and esports platform, with unparalleled access to the influential and lucrative GenZ and Millennial audience. . Through the ownership and exclusivity of our range of digital media and entertainment assets, we have built a vast and exclusive network of like-minded communities – we own the fan experience.

The Companys Media segment includes over 100 game-related websites and over 1,000 YouTube channels which generated 42 billion views of content in 2020. The Talent division works with over 500 leading players and influencers to create new content and unique. Luminosity Gaming, the esports division of Companys, ranked as the # 1 esports organization watched on Twitch, participates in a number of game titles, including Team Vancouver Titans Overwatch and Team Seattle Surge. Call of Duty and works with over 50 top streamers and athletes. , including xQc, Nick Eh 30, Chica and more. Enthusiast Gamings Experiential business owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming exhibition, EGLX, and Europe’s largest B2B mobile gaming event, Pocket Gamer Connects, and hosts over 50 live and virtual events each year. For more information about the company, visit www.meptiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming, visit luminosity.gg.

