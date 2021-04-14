Texas Power Grid Seeks Power Up Despite Normal Spring





Most afternoon temperatures before the front Tuesday were in the upper 70s and 80s and the 50s and 60s behind seasonal temperatures for the time of year, according to the National Weather Service of Fort Worth, in Texas. Temperatures in a typical Texan summer often exceed 100 degrees, straining state power supplies. The story continues under the ad No power outages were expected, Rickerson said, but he wanted to alert customers as a precaution following the deadly February cold snap. Rickerson said ERCOT expected a cold front blocking central Texas to instead continue to advance across the state, lowering temperatures as it did. The fact that the front had stalled resulted in higher demand than expected, he said, adding that demand eased as the afternoon sun faded, but it could repeat conservation calls over the next three to four weeks. However, 32,000 megawatts of generation capacity has been taken offline, which is about 25% of the system’s capacity, Rickerson said. Damage from the deadly cold snap in February has been repaired, he said. The story continues under the ad These outages are maintenance outages that factories have taken to prepare for summer operations, Rickerson said in a press conference call. This is usually the time of year when we allow a lot of downtime for units getting ready for the summer when there isn’t enough bandwidth for them to be down. Rickerson called the decision whether or not to allow producers to stop for seasonal maintenance as a balancing act with narrow margins of error between supply and demand. Because ERCOT is a self-contained network entirely within the borders of Texas, it is not federally regulated. It also means that the ERCOT grid does not have access to the spot market for electricity from other US energy grids, Rickerson said. Power outages during the lethal February freeze led to the ouster of the CEO of ERCOT and the resignation of three members of the Texas Public Utility Commission, which regulates ERCOT. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

