Coinbase Listing Could Reassess Crypto Space: Blockchain ETF Creator

The next chapter in the crypto craze is set to be a pivotal chapter.

The Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange is expected to debut on the public market on Wednesday with a valuation of between $ 50 billion and $ 100 billion, larger than major exchanges such as the Nasdaq and Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the Stock Exchange. New York.

The move could force investors and institutions to take a closer look at the entire digital asset space, Amplify ETF founder and CEO Christian Magoon told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” on Monday.

“There could be a higher revaluation for this whole segment when you see some of the numbers coming from Coinbase,” said Magoon, whose blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) will likely add Coinbase to its holdings. after his debut.

Coinbase’s revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was 1.5 times its revenue for all of 2020. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States and will be the first of its kind to enter the market. public arena.

“I think we’re going to see more private companies going public because they see the path, hopefully, Coinbase is taking that recognizes value in the public market,” Magoon said.

In addition, at least four issuers of exchange-traded funds have filed applications for crypto-related ETFs in the past two months that could leverage what will likely be the largest pure-play public company in the industry, said. Magoon.

“This will be a new asset class in the ETF space that will be built beyond the two or three funds that exist today,” he said, adding that there is a good chance that the FinTech ETFs and Ark Invest innovation also join.

Investors “just can’t ignore” a company that has nine times its profits year over year, Bitwise Asset Management chief investment officer Matt Hougan said in the same ETF Edge interview.

“You just don’t see that kind of growth in large cap stocks,” said Hougan, whose company manages the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW). “Every investor, not just crypto investors, will need to consider this growth, think about where it is going and decide if it belongs in a portfolio, which is a game-changer when it comes to the location of crypto in the total market. capital. spectrum.”

Hougan compared concerns surrounding Coinbase’s listing to those retail investors had about Facebook’s 2012 IPO, which was also made public with a valuation of $ 100 billion.

“People said the rating was absurd. People didn’t trust him because they were kids in hoodies who were serving a new audience they didn’t know. It’s the same here. . It’s a giant company that makes real income and real profits, “he said.” I think these valuations maybe not as absurd as people think, it’s just that people are not comfortable with this corner of the economy the same way they were not comfortable with Facebook in 2012. “

The valuation conversation is unlikely to end just for pure crypto companies, said Tim Seymour, founder and chief investment officer of Seymour Asset Management, in the same ETF Edge interview.

“It’s a borderline that multiples on what people are willing to pay don’t make sense. What is the multiple imputed on Square or other companies that have talked about being able to do Bitcoin transactions and crypto transactions? ? ” Seymour said. “We can cite here all the companies that have experienced significant increases in market capitalization.”

“So look, this is exciting,” he said. “It’s exciting to have this pure play. I think that’s really the point, and where it goes will be another issue as well. I mean, think about the movement we’ve had in the currencies under -jacent, especially outside of bitcoin. and even in the larger digital token landscape, the focus is on NFTs, and you get the perfect storm here for this assessment, which is all over the map. “

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high on Tuesday ahead of listing. The cryptocurrency has grown nearly 118% this year, according to Coin Metrics.

Warning