Toshiba CEO resigns, stocks jump on auction war expectations





TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned on Wednesday amid controversy over a $ 20 billion takeover offer from CVC Capital Partners and shares of conglomerates surged following reports according to which more suitors were planning offers. FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani attends a press conference at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan on May 15, 2018. REUTERS / Issei Kato / File Photo Toshiba chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa will become chief executive, the company said in a statement. The statement gave no reason for the resignation, but Kurumatani came under heavy criticism over the offer from CVC, his former employer, and his difficult relationship with the company’s large militant shareholder base. A press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. local time. (03:30 GMT) His departure could upend CVC’s offer last week to make Toshiba private at a time when rival suitors are said to be weighing the offers. Private equity giant KKR & Co is considering a takeover bid that would overtake CVCs, the Financial Times reported, citing several people briefed on the plans. Canadas Brookfield Asset Management Inc is in the early stages of exploring an offer, Bloomberg News reported, citing someone with knowledge of the matter. A representative for KKR Japan declined to comment. Brookfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sources familiar with the matter said a takeover of CVC would shield Kurumatani and other executives from pressure from militant shareholders. Shareholder activists have successfully launched an investigation to find out whether management pressured investors to support their decisions. The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. Toshiba shares were trading 7% higher at 4,900 yen, not far from the level of 5,000 yen per share that would have been offered by CVC Capital. Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Sakura Murakami and Chang-Ran Kim; Additional reporting by Kane Wu; Edited by Edwina Gibbs

