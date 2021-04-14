PSPC boom faces new threat from Securities and Exchange Commission with accounting crackdown





The SEC began contacting accountants last week with advice on the warrants, according to people familiar with the matter. A pipeline of hundreds of depots for new PSPCs could be affected, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because the conversations were private. “The SEC has indicated that it will not report any actual registration statements unless the mandate issue is resolved,” according to a client memo sent by accountancy firm Marcum which was reviewed by Bloomberg. In a SPAC, early investors buy units, which typically consist of a common share and a fraction of a warrant to buy more shares at a later date. They are viewed as a sweetener for supports and have so far been viewed as equity instruments for accounting purposes. Teams of sponsors – the leadership of a PSPC – typically receive warrants as part of their reward for reaching a deal, in addition to the founder’s actions. In a statement Monday evening, SEC officials urged those involved in PSPCs to pay attention to the accounting implications of their transactions. They said a recent market analysis had shown a trend in transactions where “warrants should be classified as a liability measured at fair value with changes in fair value each period being recognized in earnings. . “ “Assessing the recognition of contracts in an entity’s equity, such as warrants issued by a PSPC, requires careful consideration of the specific facts and circumstances for each entity and each contract,” officials said in the statement. communicated. The SEC released its guidance after a firm asked the agency how certain accounting rules apply to PSPCs, according to another person familiar with the matter. It is not known how many companies will be affected by the move, and not all mandates are likely to be affected. Yet regulators consider this to be a likely widespread problem. Businesses will need to review their returns and correct any material errors, the source said. This change would be a huge nuisance for accountants and lawyers, who are hired to ensure that blank check companies comply with the agency. PSPCs that are already public and have entered into mergers with targets may need to restate their financial results, people familiar with the matter said. More than 550 PSPCs have applied for public listing on U.S. exchanges since the start of the year, seeking to raise a total of $ 162 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This exceeds last year’s total, in which PSPCs collected more than each previous year combined. In an April 8 statement, John Coates, the SEC’s top official for corporate filings, warned Wall Street against viewing PSPCs as a way to avoid securities laws. Claims that developers face less legal liability than a traditional public offering are “uncertain at best,” Coates, one of the people responsible for issuing Monday’s statement on accounting, said at the time. . The deluge overwhelmed SEC filing reviewers, sparked a spike in liability insurance rates for blank check companies, and fueled market fears that the bubble was about to collapse. to burst.

