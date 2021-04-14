Coinbase Listing Highlights Nasdaq Amid Bitcoin Boom

Nasdaq Inc., an exchange that has never hosted a major direct listing, is about to test its hand on the most valuable company to go public using it.

Coinbase Global Inc., America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is expected to debut on Wednesday via a direct listing, an alternative to a traditional initial public offering that has only been rolled out a few times. While Slack Technologies Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and more recently Roblox Corp. all listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Coinbase has chosen the youngest exchange known for tech-focused companies.

The Nasdaq on Tuesday set a benchmark price of $ 250 per share for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that is a requirement for the stock to start trading, but not a direct indicator of the potential market capitalization of the coinbase. society. Investors will have a better idea of ​​the valuation once the shares start trading on Wednesday.

Coinbase shares changed hands for a valuation of around $ 90 billion in early March, Bloomberg News reported at the time, in what was one of the last chances for investors to trade their private stocks before the company does not go public. That valuation, based on the $ 350 per share the stock was trading at in the Nasdaq Private Market auction, would make it the largest company to go the direct market listing route.

At $ 250 per share, Coinbase is said to have a market value of around $ 47 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus. Yet few transactions, if any, are likely to occur at this price. Each major direct listing has opened significantly above its benchmark price so far, with Roblox shares starting at $ 64 each – 42% above the number set by the exchange.

Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert, who has built an empire that spans the crypto world, tweeted on Tuesday that his shares certainly wouldn’t change hands at this price.

I will not sell you any of my Coinbase shares for $ 250. Try again – Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) April 13, 2021

The Nasdaq has hosted smaller direct listings by insurance, fintech, and biotech companies, but has never landed a large one. The exchange’s ability to provide a private market for stocks, as well as its services that help state-owned companies reach investors, were among its selling points, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Appropriately for a company that in May said it was embarking on a ‘remote first’ work culture and did not list a head office on its file, Coinbase introductory meetings with the Nasdaq took place virtually, the person said.

Representatives for Coinbase and Nasdaq declined to comment.

In a direct listing, a company’s shares start trading without it issuing new shares to raise capital. This avoids diluting the shares and, unlike a traditional IPO, often allows existing investors in the company to put their shares on the market without waiting for the lock-up period to expire – typically six months.

Luring Coinbase is a victory for the Nasdaq, whose multi-year fight for a larger share of mega-lists has gained ground over the past year. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, half of the 10 largest IPOs in the United States, excluding blank check companies, were on Nasdaq. This included the third largest, Airbnb Inc.’s $ 3.8 billion IPO in December, which was the largest listing on the Nasdaq since Facebook Inc.’s $ 16 billion monolith in 2012.

Crypto Upstarts

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who founded the company with Fred Ehrsam in 2012. At the time, few people had even heard of Bitcoin, and many crypto exchanges were run by enthusiasts from their garages and homes. . . Unlike most rivals, the founders of Coinbase always envisioned strict regulatory compliance as the cornerstone of the operation, which helped the exchange to grow in the United States, where many early traders and investors were located. Bitcoin.

Ehrsam left the company in 2017 and is now investing in crypto startups. Armstrong and Ehrsam both own huge swathes of Coinbase, with stakes worth around $ 15 billion and around $ 2 billion, respectively.

Coinbase goes public the day after Bitcoin, which along with Ethereum accounted for 56% of its 2020 trading volume, hit an all-time high. The token hit $ 63,246 on Tuesday, surpassing the previous high in March. Shares exposed to cryptocurrencies such as Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. also advanced.

Due to the boom, Coinbase said last week that it planned to report a profit of $ 730 million to $ 800 million in the first quarter, more than double what it earned in 2020.

“They are going to create a complete financial services company,” said Barry Schuler, co-founder of Coinbase investor. DFJ Growth who, until last year, sat on the company’s board of directors. “Like a crypto version of a Goldman Sachs or a Morgan Stanley.”

Skeptics, regulation

The company’s rapid growth has not been without controversy, ranging from frequent blackouts during times of high business activity to new restrictions Armstrong placed on employee policy discussions last fall. In March, Coinbase also settled with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for $ 6.5 million, after the agency said the company reported inaccurate transaction data and a former employee engaged in transactions. inappropriate.

Then there are the crypto-skeptics, as well as regulators around the world stepping up their scrutiny and questioning the usefulness of Bitcoin as a currency.

Isabel Schnabel, a member of the board of the European Central Bank, in an interview this month with Der Spiegel, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value”.

Early Coinbase investors disagree.

“I think Coinbase is Microsoft, Netscape, Google or Facebook of this decade,” Garry Tan, Founder and Managing Partner at Initialized Capital and an early career investor in Coinbase, said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“When people are considering investing in Coinbase, zoom out and think about what Crypto means for the company here,” he said.

– With the help of Olga Kharif and Edward Ludlow