Will the Johnson & Johnson vaccine problem impact Hawaii’s vaccine reluctance?





HONOLULU (KHON2) – Will news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have an impact on people’s willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19? There may be more hesitation about getting vaccinated, but Lt. Gov. Josh Green says people shouldn’t worry about injections from Moderna or Pfizer. [Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android] “At least for today and I think I can say it comfortably in the future, I have no concerns about the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines,” Green said. The state health department said the majority of vaccines administered were Moderna and Pfizer. Director Dr Libby Char said officials are examining how vaccine reluctance will be affected by news about Johnson & Johnson. Hawaii follows FDA and CDC recommendation to suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccinations due to blood clot issues

“I’m afraid that people who are undecided about whether to get the vaccine or not, you know, would that influence them negatively?” We are very much aware of this, ”said Char. So what ingredients are different between Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines compared to Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose? “They think maybe it’s due to an adenovirus. It is used for both Astrazeneca shooting and Johnson & Johnson shooting. Moderna and Pfizer used a different process which is mRNA. Totally different and that’s why we don’t really suspect they’ll be in the same bucket. As far as the process goes, it’s like apples and oranges, ”Green said. Have you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Here’s what you need to know

Maui County saw unfilled vaccine appointments ahead of Johnson & Johnson’s dose suspension. “We opened it up to the younger group first, and it was pretty full for about two weeks,” said Dr Lorrin Pang, Maui District Health Officer. “Then it started to run out of steam. We had kind of a blank once, so we had to start looking for the reluctance to vaccinate. KHON2 asked Dr Pang if he was concerned about seeing any reluctance to vaccinate after this latest Johnson & Johnson problem. “Psychologically, yes,” Pang says. “But really, from a medical point of view, from a public health point of view, no.” Pang wants to focus on the long-term effects that could occur if someone contracts COVID-19, rather than focusing on the rare side effects of a vaccine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos