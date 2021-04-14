Coinbase launches a week of 10 IPOs. What there is to know.

Text size





Coinbase isn’t the only company to list its shares this week. Nine other companies are also making their stock market debuts.

Of the 10, nine will trade on the Nasdaq: Coinbase, Alkami Technology, Applovin, TuSimple, Karat Packaging, Esports Technologies, Akoya Biosciences, Biomea Fusion and Recursion Pharmaceutical. Agilon Health debuts on the New York Stock Exchange.

Coinbase, America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is expected to start trading on Wednesday under the symbol COIN. The Nasdaq will issue a benchmark price for direct listing later Tuesday.

Coinbase shareholders registered 114.85 million shares, according to a prospectus of March 23. No price has been set for the share, although Coinbase shares privately sold between $ 200 and $ 375.01 in the first quarter, the prospectus says.

Alkami Technology also debuts on Wednesday. The company plans to sell six million shares at $ 26 to $ 28 each, from $ 22 to $ 25, his amended flyer said. At $ 28 a share, Alkami could raise up to $ 168 million. The shares will trade under the symbol ALKT.

Alkami provides a cloud-based digital banking platform that enables its customers to offer retail banking services such as account balances, transfers and bill payment, as well as financial wellness, protection against fraud and marketing.

Five companies are expected to open on Thursday: Agilon Health, Applovin, TuSimple, Karat Packaging and Esports Technologies.

Agilon Health, a health services company, could raise up to $ 1.07 billion. The company offers 46.6 million shares of $ 20 to $ 23 each, says a flyer. It is expected to trade under the symbol AGL.

Applovin, which is supported by



KKR,



provides software used by mobile game developers to grow their businesses. The company offers 25 million shares of $ 75 to $ 85 each, which means it could raise as much as $ 2.13 billion if the stock sells at the high end. The company plans to trade under the symbol APP.

TuSimple, which provides autonomous driving technology for trucks, sells nearly 34 million shares at $ 35 to $ 39 each. It will trade under the symbol TSP.

Karat Packaging could make up to $ 79 million; it offers 3.95 million shares of $ 18 to $ 20 each. Its symbol is KRT. Karat manufactures and distributes single-use, environmentally friendly disposable catering products, such as take-out containers, cups and cutlery.

Esports Technologies is an online gaming company and accepts bets on titles such as Counter-Strike: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Warcraft 3, King of Glory, and FIFA. Esports sells 2 million shares for $ 5 to $ 6 each, a flyer said. It will trade under the symbol EBET.

A trio of biotech deals, Akoya Biosciences, Biomea Fusion and Recursion Pharmaceutical, will begin trading on Friday. Akoya Biosciences provides space biology solutions that help biotechnology researchers perform tissue analysis and spatial phenotyping. The company is selling 6.58 million shares for $ 18 to $ 20. He plans to trade under the symbol AKYA.

Biomea Fusion offers 7.5 million shares of $ 15 to $ 17 each. It trades under the symbol BMEA. Biomea is developing small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers.

Recursion Pharmaceutical sells 18 million shares of $ 16 to $ 18 each. Its symbol is RXRX. Recursion uses software, algorithms and machine learning to develop new drugs for oncology, rare genetic diseases such as Gangliosidosis GM2 and infectious diseases like C-diff.

