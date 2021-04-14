GN Store Nord updates its financial forecast for 2021 Copenhagen Stock Exchange: GN





GN Audio upgrades financial forecast for 2021 after extraordinarily strong start to 2021

GN Hearing confirms its financial forecast for 2021

GN Store Nord upgrades EPS 2021 guidelines Pre-publication of preliminary key figures for the first quarter of 2021: DKKm GN hearing GN audio Other GN Store North Returned 1 234 2 876 4 110 Organic revenue growth 1% 82% 46% EBITA 98 714 -59 753 EBITA margin 7.9% 24.8% 18.3% Update of the financial guidelines for 2021

Based on the preliminary first quarter results, GN Audio updates the organic revenue growth forecast for 2021 and as a result, GN Store Nord updates the BPA forecast for 2021. GN Hearing confirms the 2021 financial forecast. The other financial indications remain unchanged. For the whole of 2021, GN Audio notes the financial forecasts communicated on February 11, 2021 for organic revenue growth of over 20% to over 25% and confirms an EBITA margin of over 21 %. GN Audio expects to continue to generate solid growth in the final quarters of 2021, in addition to the significant growth recorded in Q2-Q4 2020. For the year 2021, GN Hearing confirms expected organic revenue growth of over 25% and an EBITA margin of over 16%. We still expect the EBITA margin in a more normalized market in H2 2021 to return to our mid-term targets by more than 20%. No change to the guidelines communicated on February 11, 2021. For the full year 2021, the EBITA of others is expected to be around DKK 185 million. No change to the guidelines communicated on February 11, 2021. As a result of the improved organic revenue growth forecast for GN Audio, GN Store Nord is upgrading the financial forecast released on February 11, 2021 on EPS growth from over 50% to over 60%. COVID–19 risks

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which is impacting GN in many ways, it should be noted that the basic assumptions underlying the directions remain much more uncertain than normal. The COVID-19 situation has and will not only have a significant impact on the operational performance of GN in 2021, but it will also have an impact on predictability and visibility in GN markets, channels and supply chain. Recently, some components have experienced a global shortage affecting many different industries. GN has made a commitment from component suppliers to adhere to the upgraded guidelines. This is based on the assumption that GN suppliers will not face unexpected reductions in access to raw materials. The financial guidelines are conditional on a gradual reopening of the company and the absence of major disruptions in the supply chain. GN Store Nord will, as previously reported, release its Q1 2021 Interim Report on May 6, 2021, with more details on Q1 2021 performance, and host a conference call for investors and analysts on the same day. For more information, please contact: Investors and analysts

Henriette wennicke

Vice-president investor relations and treasury

Phone: +45 45 75 03 33 Or Runic sandblaster

Director of Investor Relations & Treasury

Phone: +45 45 75 92 57 Press and media

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

Head of Media Relations and Corporate Public Affairs

Phone: +45 45 75 02 55 About GN Group The GN Group empowers people to hear more, do more and be more through its intelligent auditory, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our leadership in innovation, we leverage the technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions. 150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with cutting-edge expertise in the human ear, audio and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. . GN solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN group employs 6,500 people and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). Visit our GN.com homepage – and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter . Announcement 10 – GN Store Nord updates its financial forecasts for 2021

