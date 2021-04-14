Toshibas CEO resigns, raises doubts over takeover offers

Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi / Bloomberg Photographer: Tomohiro Ohsumi / Bloomberg

Toshiba Corp. said CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani will be replaced by chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa, sudden leadership reshuffle which casts doubt on the potential takeover bids of the $ 20 billion Japanese icon.

Toshiba said the changes were effective immediately in an announcement Wednesday. The company will soon begin to consider successors for Tsunakawa, who is taking over the CEO role he previously held, Osamu Nagayama said, President of the Board of Directors at a press conference in Tokyo.

The decision came as factions within the conglomerate rose resistance to a potential takeover offer of CVC Capital Partners – where Kurumatani previously worked. Some executives felt the offer undervalued a legendary Japanese company that still owns valuable assets in energy and semiconductors, according to people familiar with the matter, who refused to be identified discuss internal issues. Separately, private equity firm KKR & Co. Explores Competitive Offer for Toshiba, Bloomberg News reported.

“The optics, combined with the fact that CVC’s supply is now assumed to be less than that of KKR and that CVC lacks experience with deals of this magnitude, probably means that it is out of the race.” said Mio Kato, analyst at LightStream Research who publishes on Smartkarma.

Nagayama, the Toshiba card President, said he was not sure Kurumatani’s resignation will affect talks with CVC as the offer is “very preliminary and informal.” He Noted CVC expressed support for the current management while Kurumatani was in charge.

Shares of the company rebounded after the announcement of the possible KKR offer, but then reduced those gains to close 5.8% higher.

Kurumatani suffered a sharp decline in support among company executives and other staff. Employees who trust the CEO fell to less than 60% in an internal January poll, from more than 90% last year, Bloomberg News reported this week. More than 20% expressed a lack of confidence in his leadership, compared to less than 5% previously.

The survey results prompted Toshiba to conduct detailed interviews with a smaller group of around 30 senior executives and more than half of them expressed a lack of confidence in Kurumatani.

“Kurumatani’s resignation fixes some issues, gives the new CEO some leeway and the benefit of the doubt as long as he makes the right noise,” said Travis Lundy, an independent analyst who posts on Smartkarma. “It will slightly improve internal morale as well. But the issues that caused problems with shareholders also lie at the board level. “

Part of the loss of confidence in Kurumatani was his decision to stick to the three-year goals set in 2018, one of the people said. Many executives believed these goals were no longer realistic due to the Covid-19 pandemic and feared that the pressure to achieve them resembled the rigid attitude of his predecessors, which led to an accounting scandal, he said. declared the person.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Nagayama said the CEO is leaving because the company has returned to the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

“Kurumatani offered his resignation as he feels its work of rehabilitating Toshiba is completed with the return to the first section of the TSE, ”Nagayama said. “We appreciate his efforts.”

He said Kurumatani chose not to attend the press conference. The outgoing CEO left a letter, which a Toshiba spokesperson read aloud.

Kurumatani also faced opposition from outside the company. He held on to his post with a narrow margin last year, when only 57.2% of Toshiba shareholders approved his retention. Questioning the transparency and process of this vote, Toshiba’s largest investor Effissimo Capital Management has requested an independent investigation, which was given the green light at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in March.

KKR is evaluating an offer that would likely price Toshiba above the $ 21 billion buyout proposal already received from CVC, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as details are not public. Canadian investment giant Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is also in the early stages of exploring an offer for the company, including how such an offer might be structured, said a separate person with knowledge of the matter.

Deliberations are at an early stage, no final decisions have been made and discussions may not result in firm offers, the people said.

Tsunakawa, the returning CEO, spent time at Wednesday’s press conference to give assurances that Toshiba would remain a strong Japanese company and invest in research and development. His words seemed intended to reassure employees and business partners following the HVAC offer.

He also discussed Toshiba’s stake in Kioxia Holdings Corp., the memory chip company in which Toshiba sold a controlling stake. Tsunakawa said Toshiba will not sell its remaining holdings to a foreign semiconductor company and that it plans to have the company go public. The Wall Street Journal reported that Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are each exploring a potential deal for Kioxia.

“We remain committed to supporting the Kioxia IPO, and our stance on selling our holdings remains unchanged,” he said.

