Update Q1 2021 Oslo Stock Exchange: PGS

April 14, 2021: Oslo, Norway, Based on a preliminary review, PGS expects to report its revenue and other income as presented * under IFRS for the first quarter of 2021 of approximately $ 166 million, compared to $ 128.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 .

Segment * Revenue and other income for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be approximately $ 132 million, compared to $ 168.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Contract revenue ended at approximately $ 26 million ($ 85.4 million in Q1 2020). MultiClient segment pre-finance revenues were approximately $ 46 million ($ 40.7 million in Q1 2020) and MultiClient late sales revenues were approximately $ 49 million ($ 33.5 million in Q1 2020). first quarter 2020). Revenues and other income in the first quarter of 2021 include approximately $ 6 million in grants from the U.S. government.

The difference between as reported revenue and segment revenue is for MultiClient pre-finance, where MultiClient pre-finance revenue as reported for the first quarter is expected to be around $ 80 million ($ 1.2 million in Q1 2020). ).

I am pleased to see an increase in our MultiClient sales compared to Q1 2020 and a significant sequential improvement in vessel utilization. We continue to experience a general recovery in demand and remain confident that 2021 will show an improvement over 2020, says President and CEO Rune Olav Pedersen.

PGS regularly publishes information on the use of 3D ships after the end of each quarter.

Summary of the allocation of vessels in the first quarter of 2021:

Approximate Breakdown of 3D Towed Streamer Capacity Operated by PGS Quarter ended

March, 31st, Quarter ended December 31 2021 2020 2020 Seismic contract 34% 47% 8% Seismic MultiClient 55% 43% 41% Smoking 7% 9% 13% Court 0% 1% 3% Stacked / standby 4% 0% 35%



The vessel statistics for the first quarter of 2021 include five vessels. All cold stacked ships ** are excluded from the statistics. The comparative period Q1 2020 is based on eight vessels, while Q4 2020 is based on five vessels.

The Company provides this information on the basis of a preliminary summary of Q1 2021 revenues. The Company has not completed its financial reporting and related consolidation, review and monitoring procedures, including the final review of all sales against established revenue recognition criteria. The estimates provided in this press release are therefore subject to change and the financial statements for Q1 2021 finally approved and published by the Company may differ from the information contained in this document.

PGS will release its financial statements for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at around 8:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). A corresponding presentation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. CEST on the same day.

* For sector reporting purposes, MultiClient prefinancing revenue is recognized on a Percentage Complete (POC) basis, and the related MultiClient library depreciation is based on the ratio of aggregated capitalized survey costs to planned sales. This differs from IFRS reporting which recognizes revenue from MultiClient pre-financing agreements and associated depreciation at the time the client receives access or delivery of finished data. For a more detailed description of the principles applied, see the details in the 2020 annual report under Segment information on page 68 and Alternative performance indicators on page 52. The adjustments between the preliminary IFRS standards and the segment sales for the first quarter of 2021 are presented in the table below.

Income and other income, as declared $ 166 million Minus revenues for projects with IFRS performance obligations met in the first quarter for completed projects $ 80 million Add income recognized on a POC basis during the first quarter $ 46 million Sector revenues and other revenues $ 132 million

** The term “cold stacked” is used when a vessel is taken out of service for an extended period. Costs are kept to a minimum with the vessel being held for a long period of inactivity, all or most of the offshore seismic equipment removed from the vessel, and generally the company does not have a crew available to operate the vessel. ship.

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (PGS or “the Company”) is a marine geophysics company that provides a wide range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation and evaluation. in the field. The company’s MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all of the world’s major offshore hydrocarbon provinces. The Company operates worldwide with its headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS, visit www.pgs.com .

The information contained in this document contains certain forward-looking statements which deal with activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will occur or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties.The Company is subject to a number of risk factors, including, but not limited to , the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in government regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a more detailed description of other relevant risk factors, we refer to our annual report for 2020. Due to these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied. by these forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or errors may occur in the information given above on the current status of the Company or its activities. Any reliance on the above information is at the reader’s risk, and PGS disclaims all liability in this regard.

