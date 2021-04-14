EasyJet (EZJ: LN) clings to summer rebirth hopes as vaccinations stutter





Photographer: Nathan Laine / Bloomberg Photographer: Nathan Laine / Bloomberg EasyJet Plc said it remains optimistic that European travel markets will rebound this summer even as vaccination campaigns stutter and plans to reopen borders are uncertain. The London-based carrier will not operate more than 20% of its 2019 capacity in the three months through June, but said in a statement Wednesday that it is ready to increase flights from May if there is sufficient demand. “We have the operational flexibility to rapidly scale up flights and add destinations to meet demand,” CEO Johan Lundgren said in the statement after reporting a loss of between £ 690 million and £ 730 million (951 million of dollars and $ 1 billion) for the first half of March. EasyJet cites the outlook for a rebound in travel even as the likelihood of an imminent recovery remains uncertain. The UK, its largest market, has held back from confirming that citizens will be able to resume leisure travel from May 17, while the EU’s slow agenda suffered a further blow when Johnson & Johnson delayed a vaccine rollout due to fears about blood clots. EasyJet shares were trading 3.3% higher at 954 pence at 8:22 a.m. in London, extending this year’s gains to 15%. EasyJet will maintain operational flexibility to quickly add capacity as the situation evolves, Lundgren said. The UK’s moves to reopen are “welcome”, but the cost of testing required in certain categories of travel may make flights too expensive, he added. Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said EasyJet was only operating 9% of 2019 capacity in the three months through March and that fares were also lower, saying: “We are concerned that this trend continues in the third quarter. ” The newly emerged Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from insolvency proceedings increased its fundraising targets on Wednesday to provide a more solid cash buffer amid uncertainty over the relaxation of travel rules. Global Air Travel is far from 2019 levels: Flight Tracker EasyJet said its first half results were “slightly better” than expected despite an 89% drop in passenger numbers, with second quarter cash consumption lower than expected. The carrier had unlimited access to £ 2.9 billion in cash as of March 31. Lundgren said it was not possible to provide further financial guidance given the persistent levels of uncertainty in the near term. The final six-month results numbers will be released on May 20. (Updates with shares in the fifth paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

