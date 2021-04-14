Today’s Stock Markets: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, LVMH Results, Coinbase IPO

Hello. New vaccines worry, soaring sales of luxury goods and a big day for cryptocurrencies. Here’s what moves the markets.

Clot tremors

Growing concerns about links to cases of coagulation have caused the The United States suspends the deployment of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the company then deciding to delay the launch in Europe too. The United States has sought to reassure that it has sufficient supplies even without the J&J vaccine, but the decision could create new hurdles in an immunization program already grappling with broader hesitation and skepticism. It also emphasizes these extremely rare cases of immune response. For Europe, this delay further complicates its own vaccination campaign, just as it accelerated after a hesitant start.

Booming luxury

Luxury giant LVMH, owner of Louis Vuitton and jeweler Tiffany, has set a very positive tone as the earnings season starts slowly in Europe. The group reported its first quarter sales climbed more than expected, defying any gloom associated with the pandemic for the sector. Elsewhere, the German software giant SAP lowered its forecast, a sign that customers are starting to increase their IT spending again. Also on Wednesday, British grocer Tesco will release its results before attention turns to the first wave of bank profits from the United States, with JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo rallying.

Recovery plans

The European Union is about to define a five-year period, $ 1 trillion debt plan as it works to finance its recovery from the pandemic, filled with a “state of the art” platform to sell bonds and bills through a network of primary dealers in ‘by September. EU governments are also seeking an agreement on technical specifications for so-called virus passports, an attempt to save the summer tourist season. In Germany, meanwhile, the competition to replace Angela Merkel becomes increasingly mean to the Conservative bloc in the hope of fixing the situation by the end of the week.

Speculative coins

There’s a lot to explore this week for observers of two of the market’s most speculative corners: cryptocurrencies and blank check companies. Crypto Exchange Coinbase is set to go public on Wednesday by talking about a valuation of around $ 100 billion and will do so with Bitcoin having climbed to another high record. Meanwhile, the fervor around blank check companies, or SPACs, may show signs of cooling. The largest such deal to date, involving Singapore-based motorcycle group Grab, secured a dull response to a new repression of the sector by US regulators.

To come up…

European equity futures have a slightly uptrend, gains in Asia as investors ignored rising inflation in the United States. The government of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is submitting economic and fiscal forecasts, while European Central President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are both scheduled to speak at various events. Meanwhile, oil prices are higher amid persistent signs of reemerging demand for fuel and high aluminum prices since 2018.

What we read

This is what caught our attention over the past 24 hours.

And finally, here’s what interests Cormac Mullen this morning

In the bond market, traders do not react to signs of inflation as you might expect. Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer prices climbed the most in March in nearly nine years – beating expectations – but 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks. The drop is another sign that investors are curbing their enthusiasm for reflation trade related bets. The S&P 500 stock index has lagged nearly 10 percentage points behind its growth counterpart since March 8, and the US five-year thresholds – a measure of inflation expectations – have since followed. that they hit their highest level since 2008 last month. Of course, it’s still too early to really have a sense of where prices will stabilize after the pandemic – US data has been skewed by last year’s drop. This makes the question of the duration of this period of limbo more immediate. In the meantime, some investors are taking the opportunity to switch back to longer-term bonds. A gauge of institutional demand for Tuesday’s 30-year Treasury auction – the so-called direct bidder participation – reached its highest level since 2014.

Cormac Mullen is a reporter and editor for Bloomberg News in Tokyo.

