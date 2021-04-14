Today’s Stock Exchange: Dow, S&P Live Updates for April 14, 2021





US futures rose slightly with stocks as traders turned to earnings reports from companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Yields on Treasuries rose. European stocks have benefited from positive updates from LVMH and SAP SE, while some of the biggest US banks are expected to release results later on Wednesday. Most Asian stocks climbed, although stocks fell in Japan amid concerns about the slow rollout of vaccines. Discovery Inc. declined its pre-market operations in the United States after Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded around $ 2 billion in shares related to the explosion of Archegos Capital Management, including those of the media company. The US dollar extended losses from the previous session, while oil topped $ 61 a barrel. As global stocks sit near all-time highs, investors are looking to earnings season for other catalysts. Expectations of a strong earnings rebound helped markets rally, raising the bar high as reports began. More generally, investors are monitoring vaccine developments for any threat of an economic recovery, while keeping an eye out for rising inflation. “Much of the growth and inflation has already been built into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost like you have to exceed those expectations to see a more pronounced reaction from the markets.” The White House said the U.S. vaccination campaign remains on track despite a break in doses of Johnson & Johnson amid health problems. J&J shares were weaker in pre-market trading in the US, while rival Moderna Inc. advanced. Elsewhere, credit markets in Asia stabilized after pressure from a massive sale of one of China’s largest bad debt managers. Bitcoin has jumped to an absolute level high, as is Ether, the second largest digital token, with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. ready to debut. Some key events to watch this week: Here are some of the main developments in financial markets: Stocks Futures on the S&P 500 index climbed 0.1% at 10:18 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index rose 0.7%.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.9%. Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index plunged 0.1%.

The euro gained 0.2% to $ 1.1966.

The British pound rose 0.3% to $ 1.3786.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2% to 6.53 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% to 108.95 per dollar. Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped two basis points to 1.64%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.17%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell less than a basis point to -0.29%.

The UK 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.789%.

Japan’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.093%. Basic products West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $ 61.19 a barrel.

Brent rose 1.7% to $ 64.73 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $ 1,745.39 an ounce. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

