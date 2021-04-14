BIOPHYTIS identifies a false report concerning the COVA study Paris Stock Exchange: ALBPS





PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BIOPHYTISSA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to slow down degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients with age-related illnesses, including severe respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19, was made aware of a false report regarding the status of its COVA study of its Sarconeos (BIO101) treatment in COVID-19 in Brazil. On April 12, 2021, an article was published via WBOC without the knowledge of BIOPHYTIS. The press release was misleading and disseminated unbeknownst to BIOPHYTIS by unknown sources. BIOPHYTIS has not written, published or approved this press release, regarding the COVA study in Brazil, BIOPHYTIS has reported this case to the appropriate authorities and WBOC.BIOPHYTIS accepts no liability arising out of or in connection with this press release . The most recent update on the COVA trial is that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has issued a favorable opinion on the safety of Sarconeos (BIO101) in patients infected with COVID-19, following the planned interim analysis of the 50 participants in Part 1 of the study. This press release, dated March 22, 2021, can be read here. About BIOPHYTIS

BIOPHYTISSA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of therapeutic products aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving the functional outcomes of patients with age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our lead drug candidate, is an orally administered small molecule under development for the treatment of sarcopenia in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States and Europe (SARA -INT). It is also being studied in a two-part Phase 2-3 (COVA) clinical study for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America and the United States. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is under development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825). For more information, visit www.biophytis.com BIOPHYTISContact for investor relations

Evelyne Nguyen, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected] Media contact

Life Sci Advisors

Sophie Baumont / Chris Maggos

[email protected]

T: +33 6 27 74 74 49

