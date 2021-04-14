Coinbase Listing Marks Final Step in Crypto’s Walk to Mainstream

LONDON (Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc, America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, will be listed on Nasdaq on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the journey of virtual currencies from niche technology to mainstream assets.

FILE PHOTO: Representations of Bitcoin virtual currency and US dollar banknotes can be seen in this image taken January 27, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

The list is by far the largest cryptocurrency firm to date, with the San Francisco-based company claiming last month that private market transactions had valued the company at around $ 68 billion this year, up from 5. , $ 8 billion in September.

This is the latest breakthrough in the acceptance of cryptocurrencies, an asset class that only a few years ago was shunned by mainstream finance, according to interviews with investors, analysts. and leaders.

The list is significant in that it marks the industry’s growth and acceptance in mainstream business, said William Cong, associate professor of finance at Cornell Universitys SC Johnson College of Business.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, hit a record high of over $ 63,000 on Tuesday. It has more than doubled this year as big investors, banks from Goldman Sachs to Morgan Stanley and big names like Tesla Inc cheer for the emerging asset.

Coinbases’ direct listing – meaning it didn’t sell any shares until it debuted – is likely to speed up that process, Reuters interviewees said, by boosting investor awareness of digital assets. .

This is a very positive thing for bitcoin in itself, as it proves the bridge that was built from an esoteric arena, left the field, full of cowboys, to mainstream finance, said Charles Hayter. from data company CryptoCompare.

Still, some institutional investors have expressed caution about the long-term outlook for Coinbase and the crypto industry.

Swiss asset manager Unigestion has said it is wary of the hype around cryptocurrencies and therefore will not buy Coinbase shares.

We think there’s a lot of frenzy and exuberance in anything that looks like crypto, said Olivier Marciot, portfolio manager at Unigestion, who oversees $ 22.6 billion in assets. .

Hedge funds and retail will likely be the first to enter these new stocks – likely buying quite heavily in them – which shouldn’t be a clear indication of their long-term situation.

BEHOLDEN TO BITCOIN?

Other experts said the risks included Coinbases’ exposure to a highly volatile asset that is still subject to uneven regulation.

Founded in 2012, Coinbase has 56 million users worldwide and around $ 223 billion in assets on its platform, accounting for 11.3% of the crypto asset market share, according to regulatory filings.

The company’s most recent financial results highlight how revenues have grown alongside the rally in volumes and prices of bitcoin exchanges.

In the first quarter of the year, as the price of bitcoin more than doubled, Coinbase estimated revenue of over $ 1.8 billion and net income of between $ 730 million and $ 800 million. dollars, compared to sales of $ 1.3 billion for 2020 as a whole.

The correlation with bitcoin will be very high after the stock stabilizes after the listing, said Larry Cermak, research director at crypto website The Block.

When the price of bitcoin goes down, it’s inevitable that Coinbases’ revenue and the intrinsic price of the stock will also go down.

Others say regulatory risks also threaten as Coinbase increases the number of digital assets that users can trade on its platform.

Coinbase suspended trading in leading digital currency XRP last year after U.S. regulators accused associated blockchain company Ripple of an unregistered securities offering of $ 1.3 billion. Ripple has denied the charges.

Given the expansion of assets covered by Coinbase, it’s almost inevitable that other listings will be called into question, said Colin Platt, COO of crypto platform Unifty.

Coinbase declined to comment.