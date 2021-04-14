How RMDs Could Affect Your Social Security Benefits

There are plenty of good reasons for saving for retirement in a traditional or 401 (k) IRA plan. These plans allow you to contribute tax free, so that your IRS burden is lightened during your working years. IRAs and 401 (k) s also allow your money to grow tax free. In fact, taxes only come into play when you start accepting withdrawals as a senior.

But there is a downside to traditional pension plans: they impose minimum distributions required, or RMD. And not only does RMD impact your general taxes, but it could impact your general taxes as well. Social security benefits are also subject to taxes.

An age-old rule could have an impact on your benefits

RMDs have been around for a long time, although the age at which they come into play has recently changed for the better. Previously, RMD came into play from the age of 70 and a half, but now you don’t have to worry about it until you’re 72.

The amount of your RMD will vary depending on your life expectancy and the balance in your retirement plan. But there’s a hefty penalty for not taking it – you’ll lose 50% of every dollar you don’t withdraw from your retirement account. In other words, if your RMD for a given year is $ 10,000 and you don’t take any, you will forfeit $ 5,000.

Of course, the problem with RMDs is that they automatically create a tax liability when withdrawn from a traditional or 401 (k) IRA, because the money you withdraw will be subject to taxes. But that’s not the only damage MSRs can cause. If your RMD is high enough, it could push you past the limit where your Social Security benefits become federally taxable.

Social security taxation depends on your provisional income, which is 50% of your annual benefit plus your non-social income. If your total is between $ 25,000 and $ 34,000 as a sole filer, you could be taxed on up to 50% of your benefits, and above $ 34,000 you risk taxes on 85% of your benefits. your benefits.

These thresholds are higher for married couples declaring jointly. Interim income between $ 32,000 and $ 44,000 could mean taxes on up to 50% of benefits, and above $ 44,000, 85% of benefits.

Now let’s say you are single and collect $ 18,500 per year from Social Security. That alone puts you well below the threshold for taxing that income. But let’s say you also collected a nice egg and your first RMD equals $ 16,000. This brings your interim income to $ 25,250 ($ 16,000 + $ 9,250), which means you are in that category where you can be taxed on your benefits.

How to avoid RMD

RMDs are a problem for many seniors, especially when they create a tax situation on the social security front. If you prefer to avoid RMDs, the solution is simple: keep your retirement savings in a safe deposit box. Roth IRA.

A Roth IRA is the only tax-efficient retirement plan that does not require an RMD, so it will give you a lot of flexibility in your later years. If you don’t need to touch your savings for many years, you can leave that money alone, keep it invested, and watch it grow. And once you want that money, you can withdraw it tax-free.

Of course, with a Roth IRA, you won’t get the same initial tax relief as you would with a traditional retirement plan, because contributions are made with after-tax dollars. But if you want to avoid a tax headache later in life, a Roth IRA is a smart choice. That way, you’ll keep more of your senior income away from the IRS – including any Social Security benefits you’ve earned.

