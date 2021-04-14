Amazon Warehouse union vote failed, poll says labor lawyers face messaging problem





Union activists not only have an issue with Amazon.com Inc. factory workers in Bessemer, Ala., Who voted against unionizing earlier this month – they also have an email issue with registered voters, suggests a new Morning Consult / Politico poll. In the investigation conducted April 9-12, 73 percent of a subsample of 1,028 registered voters said they at least somewhat supported the right of employees to bargain collectively for working conditions such as pay, care health and leave. This share includes 89% of Democrats and 59% of Republicans. But once the term union was included in the wording of the questions and the other specifics of collective bargaining were left out, support was dropped. Out of a second sample of 964 voters, 54% said they supported unions at least somewhat, including 69% Democrats and 37% Republicans. The survey was conducted with a total of 1,992 registered voters, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points for the entire sample and 3 points in the sub-samples. In the tech industry unionization debate, all eyes have been on a small Alabama suburb since November, when workers at an Amazon warehouse first filed a notice of meeting. for the holding of an election to form the company’s first warehouse union through the Retail, Wholesale and Department Union of stores. After months of Amazon campaigning against the plan and President Joe Biden subtly rejecting his support for workers who join the union, organizers failed in a 1798-738 vote against the union, announced Friday. In the Morning Consult / Politico survey, 47% of all voters said they had seen, read or heard a lot about how Amazon workers voted against unionization, attracting more attention than the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, in favor of raising corporate tax rates. support the Bidens infrastructure plan (37 percent). As RWDSU has announced plans to challenge the vote count, the apparent loss is a blow to efforts by tech workers to change the way companies treat their employees. For example, the National Labor Relations Board informed two former Amazon employees Last week that Amazon illegally retaliated against them when they were fired after publicly pushing the company to reassess its environmental policies and the treatment of warehouse workers. Yet unionization efforts in the industry have come to nothing as companies like Amazon claim they are already meeting the needs of workers with high minimum wages, solid benefits and flexible work plans. Amazon pays its workers at least $ 15 an hour, which many Democratic lawmakers say should be the national standard. But while support for organizing fell when the term union was included in the new poll question, majority support has barely budged since. April 2020, when 56 percent said they supported unions and 77 percent said they supported the right of workers to bargain collectively. A Gallup investigation conducted each year before Labor Day showed that 65% of Americans supported unions in 2020, which matches the 64% who said they supported unions a year ago.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos