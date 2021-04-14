Coinbase, JPMorgan Chase, ConocoPhillips: What To Watch For When The Stock Market Opens Today





Here’s what we were watching before trading started on Wednesday. U.S. equity futures edged up as the big banks have reported that profits have soared in the last quarter.

as the big banks have reported that profits have soared in the last quarter. Futures contracts linked to the large S&P 500 index rose 0.1%. Futures on the Nasdaq-100 also rose 0.4%. Read our full market overview. What’s up Coinbase Global Shares , the largest bitcoin exchange in the United States, is expected to start trading on Wednesday.

, the largest bitcoin exchange in the United States, is expected to start trading on Wednesday. Income is due of Shaw Communications and GreenTree Hospitality Group post-closing. Markets to watch Expectations for bank earnings were high and stocks of major banks rebounded after kicking off the earnings season with pre-market reports. JPMorgan Chase fell 0.8% although profits surged. Wells Fargo slipped 0.5%. Goldman Sachs, however, jumped 1.6% after announcing significantly higher profits.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell more than 7% pre-market after the retailer turned a profit in the last quarter, but profits were below expectations.

Cryptocurrencies across the board were boosted by the excitement of Coinbases’ market debut. Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $ 64,754 each, Ether traded as high as $ 2,315, and the joke-made cryptocurrency soared 77% to $ 0.13, according to CoinDesk. The dogecoin rally came as Coinbase was not offering trading.

Bitcoin miner Bit Digital was also a part of the action, with its shares jumping 18% before it went to market.

Oil majors ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum were both up pre-market, 1.1% and 2.8% respectively. The International Energy Agency on Wednesday raised its annual forecast for global oil demand in 2021. Earlier in the week, OPEC increased its demand forecast for 2021 by 100,000 barrels per day. Shares of Novocure slipped 3.5% past the bell, after ending Tuesday’s session up 50% on positive results from a cancer treatment trial. Market facts The S&P 500 hit its record 21st 2021 close on Tuesday, after rising 0.3% to end the day at 4,141.59.

On this day in 1720, the first major secondary offering of shares took place, as the South Sea Co. opened its subscription books in London, hoping to raise £ 2million. The company raised half that amount at 10 a.m., as crowds of enthusiastic buyers poured in. With ladies pledging jewelry and farmers selling cattle to raise money to buy stocks, the offer was oversubscribed by more than 10%. It was even possible to flip the shares for an 8% profit on the first day. Graph of the day Turkey’s new central bank governor faces a difficult balancing act: fixing a struggling economy and winning back foreign investors while keeping President Erdogan happy. Must read since you went to bed

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos