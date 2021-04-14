Sasol and Toyota team up to test heavy fuel cell vehicles





Photographer: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg Photographer: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg Sasol Ltd. plans to expand the use of green hydrogen by fuel cell vehicles on a major South African freight route, as the company examines ways to reduce its own emissions. With partner Toyota Motor Corp., it intends to develop a pilot project – using a key highway such as the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg – for long-haul, heavy-duty hydrogen-powered vehicles, Sasol said in a statement Wednesday. Toyota plans to show a prototype truck, currently under development in Japan, as soon as it becomes available. Sasol, one of South Africa’s leading greenhouse gas emitters, is working towards a 2030 target of reducing emissions from its operations by at least 10% from 2017 levels. In addition to the initiatives around green hydrogen, this is also part of a record renewable energy supply and is explore the production of cleaner aviation fuel. Hydrogen is being considered for Sasol’s existing operations, the partnership with Toyota and potentially for export, Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler said in an interview. These plans and other initiatives to reduce emissions are at an early stage, he said. “You have to start with a proof of concept,” Grobler said. Toyota’s joint venture with Sasol could help increase investment in critical infrastructure such as charging stations and the fuel itself, Andrew Kirby, CEO of the automaker’s local business, said in the statement. The company introduced the Mirai in 2014, the world’s first commercialized hydrogen fuel cell electric sedan, he said. (Updates with Sasol CEO’s comment in fourth paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

