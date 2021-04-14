LVMH Helps Paris Stock Exchange Reach New High as Stocks Rise Globally

Bloomberg

Insatiable stock bulls demand more rally on Euphoria

(Bloomberg) – Only a quarter of the end of 2021 remains and stocks have already beaten Wall Streets’ year-end forecast. They jumped 10% and optimized the price so much that it will take another two years for profits to catch up. Is this enough for the bulls? Nope. In a market that has broken records every five days, the only things that move faster than valuations are investor expectations. At Citigroup, an indicator that compares panic levels to euphoria in the market has pinned on year-round exhilaration, while a Bank of America model weighing optimism among sales analysts stands sits at a 10-year high. calmed down at the tightest edge of the markets, with a drop in the volume of captions and a decrease in the craze for memes. But a robust appetite persists in its tamed – and still speculative – neighborhoods. And while fortunes would have been repeatedly sacrificed by anyone who expected this rally to overheat, the juxtaposition of a tense feeling and an ever-healing economy is a source of growing concern for professionals. The economy is still recovering, said George Mateyo, chief investment officer at Key Private Bank. We have had a boost in fiscal and monetary stimulus and its impact on the economy is likely to last for quite some time, but at some point it will fade. data points are stronger than expected, vaccine deployments are continuing (for the most part) and profits should support the case. Taking any sentiment indicator at face value and relying on it as a sell signal could have meant missing one of the biggest year-over-year rallies on record. three months ago – we could have worried about them a month ago, Lori Calvasina, head of US equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told Bloomberg TV. They tell us that the gains will be harder to come by, that if we get negative catalysts, we are vulnerable to the downside. But I think it’s hard to take this data as an automatic sell signal right now. The doubts underscore everything from the potential Fed cut and tax hikes to the potential for fatigue among retail investors. A look below the surface already shows a shift in leadership that leans toward companies whose growth is seen to be more resilient during an economic downturn. The frantic buying of cyclical stocks like energy and banks has cooled over the past month. Defensive stocks such as tech, real estate and utilities move up to the top of the rankings; the Bank of the Americas sell indicator, which aggregates the average allocation recommended by strategists to stocks, rose for a third months at a 10-year high. But the cyclical rebound, vaccines and stimulus measures are already widely taken into account, wrote strategists led by Savita Subramanian. Meanwhile, a record amount of equity funds are being absorbed: inflows to equities in the past five months, at $ 576 billion, exceed inflows of the previous 12 years, according to the bank. to short selling and fund flow, has remained in euphoric territory for much of this year, generating a 100% historic probability of markets falling over the next 12 months to current levels, according to the chief US strategist banks, Tobias Levkovich. placing bets the calm will not last. The middle part of the VIX curve shows that many expect volatility to pick up, with the spread between the VIX – the fear gauge of the markets – and the 30-day implied volatility futures in four months. close to the highest level in about five years. . A trader bet last week that the fear gauge will rise to around 40 and not drop below 25 in July. The trader appears to have purchased a total of around 200,000 call contracts, an amount almost as high as the total daily VIX call volume, based on the 20-day average. market on, but that means that if there is something that causes the broad market to sag, it can sell faster and stronger, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. When the feeling is at this hot spot, you hit a new all-time high every day, at some point there will be a correction. Paying for protection, if you have the cash in the short term, makes perfect sense: opting for stocks for fear of missing out – while still being immune to any downturns – is the preferred stance of hedge funds. Attracted by an almost uninterrupted rally since November, the sector has increased its net exposure to equities to multi-year highs. Meanwhile, they have stepped up their hedges with macroeconomic products such as index futures and exchange-traded funds. Their short sales on ETFs, for example, rose 11% this year through March 26, according to data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s blue chip brokerage unit. land on Wall Street. On Friday, strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co., led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, recommended that investors keep risky assets like stocks, but add hedges via credit and stock options. An imminent risk to the market is a continued pullback by retail investors, a steadfast driver behind the one-year bull market, they said. We don’t think the equity bull market is exhausted yet, the strategists wrote in the note. But there is clear evidence of high positioning of equities by retail investors and therefore vulnerability for the equity market going forward, they said. Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group, says his company is looking for ways to reduce the risk of its portfolios. . People see the recovery, they see good things happening today which is great, but it's a classic case of buying the rumor, selling the news and what they should do is six to nine months, he said. There are a lot of headwinds that are going to hit the market,