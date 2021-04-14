O2 and Virgin Media get UK interim approval for £ 31bn merger





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had provisionally cleared the £ 31.4 billion ($ 43.3 billion) merger between broadband company Virgin Media and the Telefonicas’ O2 mobile network in the United Kingdom. FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an O2 phone store in Manchester, Britain March 7, 2016. REUTERS / Phil Noble The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), responding to one of its main concerns, said its investigation concluded that the deal is unlikely to result in a substantial reduction in competition in the provision of services. wholesale mobiles. A thorough analysis of the evidence gathered (…) has shown that the deal is unlikely to lead to higher prices or lower quality of mobile services, which means that customers should continue to benefit from a strong competition, said Martin Coleman, chairman of the CMA’s investigative committee. The regulator said it believes there is enough competition in the market to prevent one of the players from increasing wholesale broadband or mobile prices to the detriment of competitors who use its infrastructure. The move was welcomed by Liberty Global Plc, owner of Virgin Media, and Spain-based Telefonica, who took note of the CMA’s provisional findings. We continue to work constructively with the CMA to achieve a positive outcome and anticipate a close around the middle of this year, a Telefonica spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. The two telecommunications groups agreed last May to merge their UK operations to create a broadband and mobile powerhouse in a challenge to market leader BT Group. Both sides said earlier this month that Virgin Media boss Lutz Schuler would become chief executive of the new company and O2 chief financial officer Patricia Cobian would play the same role within the entity. merged. (1 euro = 0.8673 pounds) (1 USD = 0.7253 pounds) Reporting by Iain Withers, Clara-Laeila Laudette and Kate Holton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

