Bioceres Crop Solutions announces a transfer to the Nasdaq stock market





ROSARIO, Argentina – (BUSINESS WIRE) –Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (Bioceres or the company) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully integrated global provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable agriculture’s transition to carbon neutrality, today announced that it will voluntarily transfer its NYSE American listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading on the Nasdaq Global is scheduled to begin on April 27, 2021. The last day of trading on the NYSE will be April 26, 2021. Bioceres stock will continue to trade under its existing symbol BIOX. We look forward to partnering with Nasdaq and building our brand awareness as an agriculture technology (Ag-Tech) company focused on sustainable solutions and carbon neutrality, said Enrique Lopez Lecube, Chief Financial Officer of Bioceres. The Nasdaqs Global Exchange is the perfect fit for us as it represents some of the world’s leading biotechnology, technology and Ag-Tech companies. In addition, this decision will be aligned with Bioceres’ current ESG initiatives and the Nasdaqs ESG platform and range of products and services. We also thank the NYSE for being our listing partner since 2019. We are privileged to welcome Bioceres to the Nasdaqs family of innovative and sustainable companies, said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Exchange. The Nasdaq is committed to preserving the natural resources of our planets, and the Bioceres platform for high impact technologies around sustainable products is a welcome addition. We look forward to working and supporting Bioceres as we all strive for a carbon neutral economy. About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully integrated global provider of crop productivity technologies designed to help transition agriculture to carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt more environmentally friendly production practices. The company has a unique biotechnology platform with patented high-impact technologies for seeds and microbial agricultural inputs, as well as next-generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the company provides digital solutions to support producer decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, click here. Forward-looking statements This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as expect, intend, seek, target, anticipate, believe, expect, estimate, plan, envision and project and other similar expressions which predict or indicate future events or trends or which are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current reasonable assumptions, expectations, plans and forecasts regarding the Company’s current or future results and future business and economic conditions more generally. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements, and it cannot guarantee that actual results will not differ materially from management’s expectations or could affect the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic objectives, including uncertainties related to the impact of COVID-19 on the business, operations, liquidity and financial results of the Company other factors which are described in the sections entitled Risk Factors in the Securities and Exchange Commission records of the Company as updated from time to time. The foregoing list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as a prediction of future events. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are or were made, and the company does not intend to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date. of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of events, except as required by law.

