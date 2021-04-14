China is going after tech companies. Tesla tries to stay away





Tesla is still trying to get go back on The good side of China. An executive at the electric car maker told Chinese authorities this week that Tesla will store any data it collects in China within the country’s borders, Chinese State Media reported Tuesday evening. The remarks by Grace Tao Lin, vice president of external affairs at Tesla China, follow recent reports in several media that the country’s military banned Tesla vehicles from its complexes over concerns about on-board cameras. could be used to spy. The company also faced critical recently for a series of problems involving his cars. In February, Tesla was summoned by regulators to answer questions about the quality of its Shanghai-made vehicles. Beijing has made preventing the misuse of customer data a key part of its broader crackdown technology companies operating in China. The government’s campaign this week extended to Ant Group, the Alibaba-affiliated financial technology company that has pledged to “Strengthening the protection of personal information” following a Review ordered by Beijing of its operations. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tried to reassure China that his company was not doing anything inappropriate. He told an annual state conference last month that his cars would never be used for espionage in the country. Musk later lavished rented to the country in an interview with state-owned China Central Television, where he promised the country would become his company’s “biggest market” in the long run. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request from CNN Business to comment on the remarks reported by Tao. the Shanghai Securities Journal said she was talking tuesday during a roundtable between dozens of American companies and representatives of the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s powerful economic planner. Tao said Tesla’s data collection in China will strictly adhere to the country’s laws and regulations, the newspaper reported. The company had maintained a privileged relationship with the country’s authorities over the past few years. Even though he doesn’t speak Chinese, Musk is one of the most popular American business leaders in China. He has 1.7 million subscribers on Weibo, a major Chinese social media platform more than Apple CEO Tim Cook.. And he sees the country, which is the world’s largest automotive market, essential to its ambitions for electric vehicles. In 2020, Telsa’s revenues China grew 124% from a year earlier, largely driven by sales of the Shanghai-made Model 3. Tesla has sold more than 137,000 Model 3s in China last year. This makes it the best-selling electric vehicle on the market, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos