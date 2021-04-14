Business
Global stocks hit record highs as bond yields decline
LONDON (Reuters) – Global stock markets hit record highs on Wednesday as bond yields eased, after data showed inflation in the United States was not rising too quickly as the economy reopened .
With fears dissipating for now that high inflation could endanger the accommodative stance of federal reserves, European equities rose 0.2%.
Gains were capped after Johnson & Johnson said it would delay the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe, after U.S. health agencies recommended suspending its use, with six women developing rare blood clots.
Led by Hong Kong Hang Seng, most Asia-Pacific equity indices also climbed.
Benchmark yields on US Treasuries rallied. The 10-year US Treasury yield was 1.632% after hitting a three-week low.
Futures on the S&P 500 showed a further rise of 0.1% after the S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on Tuesday.
Japan turned the tide, with the Nikkei falling 0.4% as a growing number of coronavirus cases raised doubts about its economic recovery 100 days before Tokyo is supposed to host the Olympics.
The MSCI equity performance indicator in 50 countries rose 0.2% to a record high.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% in March, the biggest increase since August 2012, as rising vaccinations and fiscal stimulus triggered pent-up demand, data showed Tuesday. . Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI to rise 0.5%.
During the 12 months of March, the CPI jumped 2.6%. It was the largest gain since August 2018 and followed a 1.7% increase in February.
But the data is unlikely to change, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powells believes that a rise in inflation in the coming months will be transient. Powell is scheduled to speak later today at the Economic Club in Washington.
The not-too-high inflation reading and a relatively successful 30-year U.S. bond auction on Tuesday were the immediate reasons for the stock market rally, said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Prime Partners, manager of Swiss fortune.
People are now waiting for the earnings season, which should give us more visibility on the outlook and whether the significant market performance we have seen makes sense and is sustainable, he said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are among the U.S. companies that reported on Wednesday.
Deutsche Banks stock strategists expect S&P 500 earnings to be 7.5% above consensus, well above the historical average of 4%, but lower than the previous three quarters.
LOWER DOLLAR
For bond markets, the question is whether the benchmark yield can drop below 1.6% from 1.611% on Wednesday, Westpac strategists wrote in a client note. This has been an important technical level, which, if broken, could cause a rapid jump to 1.5%, they said.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield had jumped to a 14-month high of 1.776% on March 30 on bets that massive fiscal stimulus would accelerate the U.S. recovery, fueling faster inflation than Fed policymakers did. expected and prompted it to raise interest rates earlier than expected. expected.
But yields eased this month, in part due to the federal government’s insistence that the slowing labor market will keep the economy from overheating.
A string of strong auction results, including Tuesdays, also helped tame returns. [US/]
Eurozone bond yields, which had risen alongside yields on US Treasuries on hopes of a strong economic recovery later this year and higher inflation, fell from 1 to 3 on Wednesday. basis points. [L8N2M71FO]
The US dollar eased with Treasury yields, remaining near a one-month low. It edged down 0.1% against a basket of other currencies to 91.75, its lowest level since March. 19.[FRX/]
Gold, a traditional hedge against inflation, fell 0.1% to $ 1,742.99 an ounce.
Bitcoin hit a record high above $ 64,500, extending its 2021 rally on the day Coinbase shares are to be listed in the United States.
In the oil markets, Brent futures rose 1.6% to $ 64.71 per barrel. US crude futures added 1.6% to $ 61.11.
Reporting by Tom Arnold and Kevin Buckland; additional reporting by Herbert Lash; edited by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Kim Coghill, Larry King
