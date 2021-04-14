Asian stock markets advance after new Wall Street high





Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after US inflation rose and Japanese machine orders fell. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney have increased. Tokyo was less than 0.5%. The Wall Street S&P 500 benchmark closed 0.3% higher in choppy trading. The technological and general public values ​​gained thanks to optimism, the deployment of the vaccine will allow the commercial activity to return to normal. Johnson & Johnson refused after US regulators suspended use of its single-dose vaccine to investigate potentially dangerous blood clots. The US government reported a 0.6% larger-than-expected consumer price hike in March, the fastest rate since 2012. Higher inflation normally fuels fears that interest rates will be hiked for keep prices stable, but the Federal Reserve said the economy would be allowed to heat up to ensure a recovery is in place. Traders took the well-telegraphed rise in inflation in its wake, Axi’s Stephen Innes said in a report. The market also doesn’t seem impressed with J&J’s suspension. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% to 3,401.72 and Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.2% to 28,850.00. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.4% to 29,636.24 after government data showed February machine orders fell a surprisingly wide 8.5% margin from the previous month, adding to concerns about the country’s recovery. The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.3% to 3,179.85 and the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney gained 0.5% to 7,013.40. Indian markets were closed for holidays. New Zealand and Jakarta have made progress. Singapore’s benchmark fell after the government announced surprisingly strong economic growth of 0.2% more than a year ago in the three months ending in March. The central bank left monetary policy unchanged. Investors have been encouraged by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines despite new disease outbreaks that have prompted some governments to tighten or reimpose business and trade restrictions. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,141.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 33,677.27. The Nasdaq, which has more tech stocks, gained 1.1% to 13,996.10. Apple grew 2.4% and Microsoft gained 1%. Tech stocks were boosted by expectations that Americans will turn even more to online shopping and entertainment after the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson fell 1.3%. Moderna, which also makes a COVID-19 vaccine, climbed 7.4%. Concerns about the potential loss of a vaccine option have also brought down companies that had relied on easing restrictions in the event of a pandemic. American Airlines slipped 1.5% and Delta Air Lines fell 1.1%. The 10-year US Treasury yield fell to 1.62% from 1.67% on Monday. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.2% and Wells Fargo fell 2.4%. In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 45 cents to $ 60.63 per barrel on electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract advanced 48 cents on Tuesday to close at $ 60.18. Brent, the international price standard, gained 45 cents to $ 64.12 a barrel in London. It added 39 cents the previous session to $ 63.67 a barrel. The dollar fell to 108.89 yen from 109.09 yen on Tuesday. The euro rose to $ 1.1962 from $ 1.1946 in previous sessions.

