Ionic vanadium battery start-up Standard Energy raises $ 8.9 million in Series C from SoftBank Ventures Asia





Bloomberg BlackRock and Temasek to Raise Billions for Carbon Reducing Startups (Bloomberg) – Two of the world’s most powerful fund managers join forces to start a climate change investment firm and raise one of the largest venture capital funds dedicated to carbon reduction technologies .BlackRock Inc. and Singapore Temasek Holdings Pte. formed a new company, Decarbonization Partners, to take stakes in startups that have the potential to reduce global dependence on fossil fuels and achieve the goal of zero carbon emissions in three decades. They are committing a total of $ 600 million to this effort, including $ 300 million of seed capital for an initial fund of $ 1 billion, and raising the remainder from outside investors. Partners aim to manage billions of dollars across multiple funds, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding that I consider this to be one of the greatest investment opportunities of our life. renewable energies are replacing coal in power generation and as electric vehicles can be competitive with gasoline-powered cars, there are no viable solutions to problems such as large-scale energy storage or clean alternatives to the production of carbon-intensive cement and steel. Hydrocarbons still dominate much of the economy because they are cheap and easy to transport. Today, cash reserves for clean technologies are increasing, but managers tend to focus on either forefront of innovation, or in liquidity-generating assets such as solar energy. bays and wind farms. BlackRock and Temasek focus on late-stage venture capital, the point at which startups need more capital to manufacture at scale and expand into new markets. gap between the cost of what is available today and the cost curve of these solutions, said Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek International. This is why private capital is needed, to give these solutions a chance to reach commercialization, where the cost curves can be brought down to the level of non-green options or even lower. Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Bill Gates in 2015, is currently the largest sustainable energy venture capitalist. He has raised more than $ 2 billion for start-up investments, where the risk of failure is high, and plans to hold his stakes for 20 years or more. Another, Energy Impact Partners, raised $ 1.7 billion, mostly from electric utilities and industrial companies. More money is invested in carbon-related investments. Dealers Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne plan to raise at least $ 1 billion for a publicly traded vehicle. Venture capital funding for climate technology startups totaled $ 16 billion in 2019, up from around $ 400 million in 2013, according to a PwC report released last year. 2006 and 2011 ended badly, with venture capital funds losing more than half of the $ 25 billion invested. Solyndra, a solar panel startup with U.S. taxpayer-backed funding, will operate like a traditional venture capital fund, asking investors to lock in money for about a decade and aiming for annualized returns of around 20%. Fink proposed $ 5 billion as a longer-term target for assets under management. We were going to test this, we were going to build it, we were going to have a proof of concept and then have a good look, he said. It is not tens of billions of dollars. It can lead to these kinds of large-scale investments, but it doesn’t have to be on this scale. Temasek, a public investor overseeing around $ 230 billion, has pledged to cut emissions in half. net carbon emissions from the companies in its portfolio. their 2010 level by 2030 and zero by 2050. Because it controls Singapore Airlines, one of Temaseks’ priorities is to find a sustainable and profitable alternative to jet fuel. Pillay and Fink described their common interest in making green hydrogen a practical substitute for fossil fuels. Decarbonization Partners is also targeting battery storage, autonomous driving and power grid reliability technologies, as well as material and process innovation for industries and infrastructure. As the largest asset manager in the world world, New York-based BlackRock has the reach and client relationships to raise capital in new investment vehicles. Last week, it raised $ 4.8 billion to buy renewable energy facilities and separately raised $ 1.5 billion from Temasek, the California State Teachers Retirement System and others for two funds traded in stock Exchange. ETFs use proprietary research and analysis to find stocks that will benefit from the low-carbon transition. Fink has taken a strong stand in the fight to reduce carbon emissions, declaring climate change an investment risk and pushing for for durability. In his annual letter to CEOs in January, he said companies must disclose their plans to make their business models compatible with a zero-rate economy.Read More: Fink demands zero-net disclosure as the climate push takes hold reinforcesTemasek and BlackRock are already partners in a Chinese asset -management and Temasek is one of the main shareholders of BlackRocks. Pillay, who takes over as Temasek in October, said hell would judge the success of new companies on two measures: the speed at which his investments help reduce carbon emissions in the economy and profitability. . We may have to wait longer, given the early stage of this partnership, but we believe the returns will come. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com. 2021 Bloomberg LP

