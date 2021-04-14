Toshiba chief resigns, stocks jump over possible bidding war

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned on Wednesday amid controversy over a $ 20 billion takeover offer from CVC Capital Partners, while his shares rose following reports that KKR & Co and Brookfield are also planning offers.

Satoshi Tsunakawa, who ran the company before Kurumatani and until Wednesday was chairman, will take over the management.

Kurumatani, CEO for three years, had been criticized by the offer from CVC, his former employer, and faced allegations that investors were pressured ahead of a shareholder meeting to back the desired appointments to the board of administration.

CVC’s offer to privatize the Japanese conglomerate and keep the management in place was seen by some in the company as designed to protect Kurumatani from militant shareholders, Toshiba sources said.

These shareholders were successful in pushing for an independent investigation into the allegations, sources familiar with the matter said.

CVC was planning to partner with US firm Bain Capital on its takeover offer, the Nikkei newspaper reported following Kurumatanis’ resignation. A representative for Bain declined to comment. CVC also declined to comment.

The CVC’s proposal sparked a strong backlash from Toshiba executives, prompting them to lobby the government against it, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the company. question.

Tsunakawa is trusted by various stakeholders, Toshiba board chairman Osamu Nagayama said at a press conference.

Toshiba said Kurumatani was pulling out to recharge after completing his plan to revive the conglomerate following an accounting scandal. Reuters was not immediately able to reach him for comment.

People familiar with the matter said two board members told Kurumatani they planned to oust him due to his waning support among shareholders and staff, and that CVC’s offer had failed. only accelerates the movement.

INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE

Nagayama said the April 6 CVCs proposal was unsolicited, lacked substance and needed careful consideration. He noted that a law that would restrict foreign ownership in Japanese companies with significant technology should be considered.

Toshiba would consider creating an independent committee of outside directors after receiving a formal proposal from CVC, he added.

Tsunakawa, who has a reputation for being on better terms with Toshibas’ large activist shareholder base, said the company needs to rebuild trust with investors and acknowledged there is room to improve the governance.

Toshiba’s shareholder vote last month for an independent inquiry was a decisive victory for corporate governance in Japan, marking the first time that a motion by an activist shareholder has secured the approval of a major corporation .

Nagayama and Tsunakawa both suggested that the current management did not intend to be in place for too long.

I aim to complete my assignment quickly and pass the baton to the next generation, Tsunakawa said.

Toshiba shares closed 6% higher at 4,860 yen, from the 5,000 yen level that a source said was offered by CVC.

Other suitors may be waiting backstage.

Private equity firm KKR is considering a takeover bid that would exceed CVCs, the Financial Times reported, citing several people briefed on the plans.

Canadas Brookfield Asset Management Inc is in the early stages of exploring an offer, Bloomberg News reported, citing someone with knowledge of the matter.

A representative for KKR Japan declined to comment. Brookfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KEEP ON KIOXIA

Beaten by accounting scandals, massive write-downs for its US nuclear activities as well as the sale of its semiconductor unit, the once-legendary conglomerate is a shadow of itself.

That said, it remains one of the few Japanese manufacturers of nuclear reactors and makes defense equipment, including lithium-ion batteries for submarines, which means any sale of Toshiba would require government approval.

Toshiba also retains a 40% stake in Kioxia Holdings Corp, its former Bain-controlled chip unit.

He has promised to return to shareholders the majority of the gains from reducing his stake in a planned Kioxia IPO and to phase out the stake after Kioxia has listed.

Kioxias’ fortunes have grown amid a global semiconductor shortage and as consumers spend significantly more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing demand for high-end electronics as well as more data centers.

Tsunakawa said there was no change in Toshibas’ plans to support the Kioxia IPO.

Micron Technology Inc and Western Digital Corp are individually exploring a potential deal for Kioxia that could value the company at around $ 30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported last month.

At the time, Micron declined to comment, while Western Digital and Kioxia did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.