REDEMPTION OF SHARES Amsterdam Stock Exchange: FLOW





REDEMPTION OF SHARES Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Flow Traders NV (Flow Traders) (Euronext: FLOW) repurchased 27,478 of its own shares during the period from April 8, 2021 to April 14, 2021 inclusive at an average price of 37.44. As announced on February 12, 2021, these buybacks are carried out in order to meet the requirements of the various employee incentive plans. The consideration for this purchase was $ 1.0 million. The total number of shares purchased under this program to date is 716,674 shares at an average price of 34.41 for a total consideration of 24.7 million. 2,276,340 treasury shares were held on April 14, 2021. Contact details Flow Traders NV

Jonathan Berger / Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +31 20 7996799

E-mail: [email protected] About Flow Traders Flow Traders is one of the world’s leading fintech-based liquidity providers in financial products, historically specializing in exchange traded products (ETP), which is now expanding to other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of the financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We are continually developing our organization, ensuring that our trading offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity on all major stock exchanges, worldwide, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has supported us from the start. Important legal information This press release is prepared by Flow Traders NV and is for informational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you should not rely on the contents of this document when making investment decisions. The information contained in this document does not constitute legal, tax or investment advice and should not be construed as the marketing by investors or the marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell. , or as a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments. The information and materials contained in this press release are provided as is and Flow Traders NV or any of its subsidiaries (Flow Traders) does not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaims all liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and does not constitute, in any way, a binding or legal agreement, nor does it impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, belong to their respective owners. All rights reserved. All ownership rights and interests in or relating to this publication will vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders. Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which these statements are valid, unless required to do so by applicable law. By accepting this document, you agree to the conditions set out above. If you do not agree to the terms stated above, please notify [email protected] immediately and delete or destroy this document. Market Abuse Regulation This press release is an announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Share buyback – April 14

