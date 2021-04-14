REDEMPTION OF SHARES Amsterdam Stock Exchange: FLOW

REDEMPTION OF SHARES
Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Flow Traders NV (Flow Traders) (Euronext: FLOW) repurchased 27,478 of its own shares during the period from April 8, 2021 to April 14, 2021 inclusive at an average price of 37.44.
As announced on February 12, 2021, these buybacks are carried out in order to meet the requirements of the various employee incentive plans. The consideration for this purchase was $ 1.0 million.
The total number of shares purchased under this program to date is 716,674 shares at an average price of 34.41 for a total consideration of 24.7 million.
2,276,340 treasury shares were held on April 14, 2021.
About Flow Traders
Flow Traders is one of the world’s leading fintech-based liquidity providers in financial products, historically specializing in exchange traded products (ETP), which is now expanding to other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of the financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We are continually developing our organization, ensuring that our trading offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity on all major stock exchanges, worldwide, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has supported us from the start.
