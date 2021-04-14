Tesco (TSCO: LN) predicts profit gain as retailer handles Covid challenges





Tesco Plc said growth in grocery sales is likely to slow this year as pandemic restrictions ease in the UK and consumers gradually begin to return to the office and eat less at home. After a year of storage boosted grocery sales and consumers had to prepare more meals for themselves and their children at home, Britain's largest supermarket expects a return to more normal behavior this year. Shares fell 4.4% and shares of rivals J Sainsbury Plc and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc also fell on Wednesday. Britain is slowly breaking free from a third lockdown with non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants with outdoor space reopening this week in England and Wales. Inner hospitality will resume next month. The country is also moving forward with a world-class vaccination program, which is expected to speed up return to workplaces and dining out, which could jeopardize supermarket revenue growth. What Bloomberg Intelligence says Tesco's 2021-22 premiere earnings forecasts appear to be in line with consensus, with a rally in the bank – which recorded a 2020-2021 Adjusted EBIT loss of £ 175m – the big swing factor. The rebound in earnings may be disappointing nonetheless, as it essentially reflects the reality of food retailing being weak growth – but also extremely competitive – so there is little chance of a return to a historically higher margin. We can expect dividends and capital returns. –Charles Allen, Senior BI Business Analyst Tesco predict that lower costs, however, will allow profits from its grocery business to return to pre-pandemic levels, according to analyst estimates. Operating profit was 1.8 billion pounds ($ 2.5 billion) on an adjusted year-to-February basis. Analysts expected 1.76 billion. Tesco is cautious about its outlook, said Amisha Chohan, analyst at Quilter Cheviot. CEO Ken Murphy "appears to be actively setting the bar to beat and come back up later in the year." Tesco incurred additional costs of around £ 900million to operate stores and warehouses safely during the outbreak. The retailer expects just a quarter of those costs to repeat this year, Murphy said on a call with reporters. Tesco's banking division is also expected to return to profit, which will remove another drag on its business.

