Before earnings, are further gains expected in Delta Airlines shares?





ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES – 2019/11/08: Delta Airlines logo seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta … [+] International airport. (Photo by Alex Tai / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA / LightRocket images via Getty Images

As passenger numbers have improved at TSA checkpoints over the past two months, Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) revised its outlook for the first quarter in mid-March. While revenues are expected to be 60% below Q1 2019 levels, the likelihood of positive cash flow over the summer has taken the stock from $ 40 in December to nearly $ 50 today. With the help of the government payroll support program, Delta reported $ 3.7 billion in operating cash outflows in 2020, quite lower than the $ 6 billion decline in equity market capitalization since February 2020. . As the airline industry continues to face significant headwinds, Trefis believes Delta Airlines

OF

is likely to report better-than-expected income and earnings for the first quarter of 2021, which will cause the company’s shares to trend higher this week. That said, we believe the stock has limited on the upside over the next few months given the risks associated with a fourth wave of the pandemic triggered by new strains of the virus. We highlight the company’s quarterly revenue trends as well as our estimates for the first quarter of 2021 as well as for the year 2021 in an interactive dashboard, Delta Airlines Earnings Overview. Delta Airlines has $ 27 billion in debt and $ 14 billion in balance sheet cash In 2020, the company raised capital through multiple debt and equity offerings to support its huge daily cash consumption figures. The company entered the second cycle of payroll support in January 2021 due to a continued decline in demand for air travel and further limited its operating losses. Tough capital preservation measures, investment cuts and the suspension of dividends have helped Delta maintain a strong balance sheet with much of the long-term debt used to buy short-term investments. In accordance with the requirements of PSP-2, the company has suspended dividends and share buybacks until March 2022 and investors can only enjoy capital gains when travel demand picks up. P / S Trefis

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> How has the DAL share performed compared to the S&P 500? DAL stock has gone from levels of around $ 58 in February 2020 (pre-crisis peak) to levels of around $ 22 in March 2020 (as markets bottomed out), implying that DAL stock is down 62% from its approximate pre-crisis peak. With the easing of restriction measures, the stock has more than doubled to nearly $ 50, but the newly imposed restriction measures in Europe and the prevalence of the British strain across the world are of concern to the industry. trip. Thus, the stock is likely to observe headwinds in the short term. The coronavirus pandemic has created many price discontinuities that can provide exciting business opportunities. For example, you will be surprised at how the valuation of stocks for FedEx vs Quest Diagnostics shows a disconnect with their relative operational growth. You can find a lot of them discontinuous pairs here. See everything Trefis price estimates and Download Trefis data here What is behind Trefis? Find out how her new collaboration is fueling and why Financial directors and finance teams | Product, R&D and marketing teams

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos