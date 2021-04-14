Why is Spirit Airlines’ stock increasing today





What happened Actions of Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) traded up to 5% on Wednesday after the company received a double upgrade from an influential Wall Street analyst. The analyst believes the worst of the pandemic is now behind us and he is excited about what the future holds for the airline industry. So what Airlines have endured a miserable 2020, weighed down by the pandemic and its impact on travel demand. But as vaccine deployments accelerate, demand is starting to pick up and investors are warming towards equities. JP Morgan Analyst Jamie Baker gave the “all clear” signal on Wednesday, shifting Spirit from an underweight to an overweight and raised his price target to $ 54 per share from $ 31. Baker has upgraded a number of airlines, writing that he believes the pandemic will not have a permanent and negative impact on the industry’s margins. Baker said that while the pandemic has had a material impact on Spirit’s bottom line, he sees a “material advantage” over his price target. Now what We said last summer, when some still wondered if airlines could survive, that Spirit could be among the first airlines to recover from the pandemic. While business and international travel could take years to return, Spirit’s business is focused on leisure travel and tourist destinations. That’s where pent-up demand is right now, and these customers are fueling the recovery. Spirit shares have risen over 100% since that recommendation and 50% since the start of the year. In fact, there is good reason to argue that stocks are ahead of the recovery. But for long-term-focused investors able to weather possible further turmoil if the pandemic recovery does not go as planned, there are clearly opportunities for Spirit to grow over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







