Kristina Williams appointed to the board of directors of Alcanna Toronto Stock Exchange: CLIQ





EDMONTON, Alberta, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna“) (TSX: CLIQ) announced today that Kristina Williams, LL.M., MBA, ICD.D has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective today. Alcanna is honored that Kristina Williams has agreed to serve on our Board of Directors, said Chairman John Barnett. His extensive experience and skills in many areas of expertise will be a valuable addition to the Alcannas Board of Directors. Ms. Kristina Williams is currently President and CEO of the Alberta Enterprise Corporation (AEC) and oversees the management of the Alberta Enterprise Fund with its 21 venture capital fund investments and the underlying portfolio of over 200 technology companies. Ms. Williams also oversees AEC’s industry development activities, creating access to external markets and mentors for Canadian entrepreneurs. Prior to joining AEC, Ms. Williams worked for several technology companies where her responsibilities spanned the spectrum of legal, regulatory, international and new business development, corporate strategic planning, intellectual property management, as well as marketing and sales. Ms. Williams is a member of the Board of Governors of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and of the Board of Directors of the North American Construction Group (NYSE / TSX: NOA). Ms. Williams also sits on the New Economy Advisory Committee of the Alberta Securities Commission and is Swedish Honorary Consul in Northern Alberta. Ms Williams holds an MBA from the University of Alberta, an LLM from the University of Uppsala in Sweden, accreditation for the Executive Venture Capital Program at the University of California, Berkeley Walter A. Haas School of Business, as well as an IAS .D from the ICD-Rotman Director Education Program. ABOUT ALCANNA INC. Alcanna is one of the largest private sector liquor retailers in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores operating 174 locations in Alberta and British Columbia. The company’s majority-owned subsidiary, Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: NOVC), also operates 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan. Alcanna’s common shares and convertible subordinated debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “CLIQ” and “CLIQ.DB”, respectively. Additional information on Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Companys website at www.alcanna.com. For more information James burns

Vice President and Chief Executive Officer

Alcanna Inc.

(587) 460-1026

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos