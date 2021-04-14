Business
McDonalds finally has a plan to reduce harassment and discrimination
For several years, McDonalds has been criticized by employees who accuse the fast food giant of sexual harassment and discrimination. Finally, McDonalds responded. Starting next year, McDonalds will require worker training to tackle harassment, discrimination and violence in its restaurants.
In 2018, McDonalds workers in ten cities came out to protest widespread sexual harassment at fast food chain restaurants. The harassment charges included blatant sexual propositions and employee groping. Questionable behavior made it to the top, and in 2019 McDonalds fired former CEO Steve Easterbrook for having a consensual relationship with an employee. McDonalds also faces discrimination charges, since 52 former black McDonalds franchisees have filed a lawsuit, alleging they were denied the same opportunities as white franchisees. McDonalds current president and CEO Chris Kempczinski has pledged to bring about a culture change, but this is the company’s biggest initiative on these issues to date.
One problem that McDonalds faces is that 93% of McDonalds restaurants are owned by franchisees. So far McDonalds seemed reluctant to get involved in these franchise-level issues. In 2018, in response to employee walkouts regarding harassment, McDonald’s issued the following statement to Associated press: We have policies, procedures and training specifically designed to prevent sexual harassment in our business and its restaurants, and we firmly believe that our franchisees share this commitment. In other words, the franchisees were alone.
Now McDonalds is finally taking responsibility and releasing new standards, even at the franchise level. A McDonalds Press release reported that all 39,000 McDonalds restaurants, owned and operated by franchisees, in more than 100 countries will need to comply with these standards. Implementation will be supported by a series of policies, tools, training and reporting mechanisms.
More importantly, McDonalds doesn’t just offer training, but makes an effort to ensure that training is effective. Kempczinski told the Associated press that individual restaurants should also collect feedback on the store working environment from employees and managers and share these findings with staff. He says the company will make efforts to make sure employees feel safe, both physically and emotionally.
Regular assessment of the climate in restaurants is a key step in ensuring a culture change. Many organizations avoid collecting feedback because they don’t want to know if their training is ineffective or if their employees are unhappy. By taking that extra step, McDonalds is sending a clear signal that they don’t just go with the flow, but really care about making changes.
There are still a few questions. For example, franchisees will be able to choose their own training programs, which calls into question the standardization and quality control of the training that will be offered. For the same reason that franchisees cannot come up with their own recipe for French fries, centralized control of training programs would likely be beneficial.
Another challenge for the fast food giant is high staff turnover. While details are still being worked out, employees will likely participate in training by joining McDonalds and then annually thereafter. If you don’t constantly talk about values and keep them front and center, if you become complacent, then maybe they aren’t as obvious to people, or they’re not as inspiring as they could be. be it, Kempczinski told the Associated press.
Because of its size, McDonalds has the potential to set new standards. Kempczinski said he hopes McDonalds stock will become a model for the restaurant industry.
Almost three years have passed since McDonalds employees left because of their frustration with the companies’ lack of involvement in preventing sexual harassment. Progress has been slow, but the organization is clearly progressing. Clara Kim, vice president of advisory services for anti-sexual violence organization RAINN, mentionnedWe applaud McDonalds for setting these standards to ensure that everyone working at a McDonalds restaurant enjoys a safe and respectful workplace and that all restaurants are held accountable for this important work.
