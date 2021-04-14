Kentucky Ford Truck Plant to Go Dark for Two Weeks | In depth





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) Ford Motor Co.’s Kentucky truck plant will be down for two weeks starting April 26 and not doing extra work on weekends in May as the automaker continues to struggle to obtain computer chips for its vehicles. The global semiconductor chip shortage continues to affect our factories in North America. We are working hard to build as many vehicles as possible for our dealers and customers, even as we strive to find additional parts, said John Savona, vice president of manufacturing and labor at Fords, in a note to employees. dated Wednesday. This is the first time that Louisville’s largest Ford plant, KTP, will experience a complete shutdown over the chip shortage, which has plagued automakers around the world. KTP assembles some of the most profitable Ford models: Super Duty Pickup Trucks (F-250 to F-550) and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs. The factory’s 8,620 hourly workers will be out of work during the shutdown, although a union-negotiated benefit replaces much of their wages after unemployment benefits. Ford’s other local plant, the Louisville Assembly Plant, is in its fifth week of decline in 2021 and is expected to restart next week. LAP manufactures crossover SUVs, the Ford Escape and the Lincoln Corsair. WDRB News reported last week that a union official told members that Ford is tentatively planning KTP ideal for the two weeks at the end of May. It was not clear on Wednesday whether that plan had changed given the two-week shutdown starting April 26. It’s a very fluid situation, said Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker. The chip shortage is having a widespread impact on Ford, which has previously said that cutting vehicle production could cost the company $ 1 billion to $ 2.5 billion in pre-tax profits in the first half of 2021. Here are the closures Savona revealed in Wednesday’s note: – The Chicago assembly plant will be down the weeks of April 19 and April 26. (This is in addition to the previous week of April 12) – The Flat Rock assembly plant will be down the weeks of April 19 and April 26. (This is in addition to the week of April 12 previously announced) – The Kansas City assembly plant, the F-150 and Transit lines will be down for the weeks of April 19 and April 26. (This is in addition to the passage of KCAP down the week of April 12, as previously announced) – The Ohio assembly plant will only produce chassis cabs and medium duty trucks in the weeks of April 19 and April 26 – The Kentucky Truck Plant will be down the weeks of April 26 and May 3, and we will not be working super shifts the weeks of May 8, May 16, May 22, May 29, and May 31 – Powertrain and Stamping factories will provide details of their models to support assembly factories as they are confirmed. “Super shifts” at KTP are Saturday and Sunday shifts in which workers are paid overtime.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos