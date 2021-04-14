Is Intercontinental Exchange the Cathie Timber Stock for You?





The stock markets were among the best performing financial stocks during the COVID-19 crisis. They are often more secure in recessions because they take little or no credit risk, and their business does not suffer during market volatility, as more business activity usually comes at more expense. But trade is still not associated with strong growth, which is why it is interesting that Intercontinental exchange (NYSE: ICE) appears in three of Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds. Wood is the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest, whose investment philosophy focuses on finding “leaders, catalysts and beneficiaries of disruptive innovation”. As of Tuesday’s close, Intercontinental Exchange was in Ark’s top 10 Fintech innovation AND F. Intercontinental Exchange has grown single-digit revenue for three consecutive years before achieving 16% growth last year. But he has built a mortgage business that should diversify his exposure to equity trading and create new opportunities. Is there something for growth investors as well as defense? Mortgage technology presents huge growth opportunity Intercontinental Exchange is best known as the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, but it operates in three distinct lines of business. The trading segment focuses on the trading, clearing and listing of securities. The Fixed Income Securities and Data Services segment provides pricing data, indices, credit default swap rates and clearing services. Finally, the Mortgage Technology segment includes a technology platform that enables mortgage bankers to streamline workflow. The trading segment accounted for 60% of Intercontinental Exchange revenue in 2020. Fixed income and data accounted for 30%, and mortgage technology accounted for the rest. But mortgage technology will gain in importance in 2021, as a full year of Ellie Mae’s earnings will be included in the financial statements. The mortgage technology segment has enormous potential as mortgage banking is still a largely in-person, paper-intensive business. The company considers that this activity is ready to be disrupted. This segment includes Ellie Mae, who is best known for her loan origination system, Encompass. This system helps bankers complete the entire assembly using a single software solution. The Electronic Mortgage Registration System (MERS) is a central database for managing mortgage loans and securities information. Despite the recent increase in interest rates, 2021 will be another fantastic year for mortgage creation. The Mortgage Bankers Association predicts that origination will hit $ 2.5 trillion in 2021, which will be a slight slowdown from 2020, which was the best year since 2003. As Encompass is essentially a subscription model , revenues are recurring and Intercontinental Exchange will benefit if there is a price war between the major initiators. As large corporations compete to cut costs, Intercontinental Exchange offerings will be a big part of it. Intercontinental Exchange develops a digital asset platform Intercontinental Exchange also owns a majority investment in Bakkt, which plans to launch a platform for consumers to buy, sell, store, convert and spend digital currencies. Note that these assets are more than just cryptocurrencies; they include things like loyalty cards, in-game assets, and reward points. Bakkt also offers a preservation solution for Bitcoin exchange traded futures contracts. This is another huge potential growth opportunity for the company. Mortgage technology and Bakkt offer a good story for future growth, while exchanges and data lines provide constant cash flow. Note that net trading income grew 10% last year, so it’s still growing faster than the economy. Both data and fixed income only rose 3%, likely due to extremely low interest rates as CME Group observed. Average daily volumes increase Intercontinental Exchange recently announced that average daily volumes are up 30% from the fourth quarter of 2020, so the good times for trading continue. The increase was mainly attributable to commodities, with average daily cash stock volumes increasing only 7%. Interest rate products rose 47%, which is a sign that the rate hike is helping matters. Intercontinental Exchange is trading at 24 times expected earnings per share for 2021, and the company is expected to increase earnings per share by 10% this year. This growth may be somewhat overstated by a full year of Ellie Mae’s earnings, but Intercontinental Exchange has a strong competitive divide and some truly unmatched strengths. Growing investors will be drawn to the disruption potential of mortgages and cryptocurrencies, while exchange activities will provide a stable foundation for earnings growth and cash flow. The potential for mortgage disruption is likely why Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment holds the stock – and why growth investors looking to diversify should take a look.

